The top price Clay Gully bull sold in Gracemere on Monday has returned to country similar to where he was born.
The Laycock family of Esk, sold the bull to Sheryl Franz of Manumbar, Yurimbar, in the Gympie region for $20,000 at the 9th annual Clay Gully Simmental Bull Sale at CQLX on August 28.
The combined draft of 95 bulls from five vendors, comprising 81 Simmental and 14 Simbrah bulls, saw a total of 65 bulls sold under the hammer, giving a sale clearance rate of 68 per cent.
After the hammer fell, the sale saw a combined gross total of $568,000, for an average of $8738 per head.
The sale included bulls from the Laycock family's Clay Gully, Biarra Valley and Brisbane Valley studs, as well as the Hampson family's Springfield, and the Cochrane family's Kendall Park.
In a sale breakdown; 63 of 81 Simmental bulls sold for an average price of $8825 and 2 of 14 Simbrah bulls sold to average $6000.
By the conclusion of Monday afternoon, agents reported a total of 4 Simbrah bulls had been sold post-sale bringing the average per head in the breed to $7000.
The top price bull, lot 2 Clay Gully Savabel, was the 23-month-old son of polled Clay Gully Limited Edition and out of Clay Gully MI - MI. He weighed in at 970 kilograms, with an EMA of 140 square centimetres, IMF of 4.8 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres, respectively.
Clay Gully, run by Rob and Vivian Laycock across 364 hectares (9000 acres), is comprised of 130 stud breeders, with around 50-60 bulls bred each year.
Gareth Laycock, representing his family's stud operations, said it was one of the most consistent draft of bulls ever offered in the sale, after chasing more moderate frame bulls that were soft and easy going with good fat cover and plenty of carcase.
He said the top bull was always a standout, being a big, strong, and powerful bull.
"He was by one of our leading sires who has done a really good job for us and out of a really good cow line," said Mr Laycock.
"His sire has bred really well, he's put length into his progeny and has sire appeal."
Buyer, Ms Franz, said the bull stood out from the rest for his overall strength and structure as she looked to diversify the genetics in her breeder herd of about 90 purebred Simmental cows.
Ms Franz purchased the bull online at the sale and said although she hadn't seen the bull in person before bidding on him, her son and daughter assisted in the selection after observing vendor videos and photos.
She said the Laycock family ran their operation, around two hours away, on similar country to hers on the western side of the coastal region and was happy to find a clean-coated bull that could cope well in tick country.
Ms Franz said her family purchased a Clay Gully bull many years ago, having changed genetics since, but it was time to put another Clay Gully back into the operation.
The bull would be put over the breeders to produce paddock bulls, but in about three years' time he would be put back over commercial cows, in a mixed Simmental and Santa Gertrudis herd to produce weaners and feeders for Ms Franz' family partnership that trades as Main Creek Pastoral.
She said it was a good cross that had done well at carcase competitions and she had made good money selling off the weaners.
"We like the Santa cows, we have a few purebred Santa cows and they have good traits. When you put the Simmental over them, it makes them a little bit softer and they grow into that feeder for the bigger market," she said.
"When they go into feedlots they do well once they get to that age."
The largest volume buyer on the day was Calliope Cattle Copmpany who purchased six bulls for a gross total of $37,000, at an average price of $6166 per head.
Other volume buyers included Terry Greg, Longreach, who took home five bulls averaging $7400 per head, and Skyview Farming, Clermont, who secured four bulls averaging $9250.
Bulls were sold to Manumbar, Biggenden, Monto, Springsure, Clermont, Theodore, Wandoan, Charters Towers, Bowen, Gunnedah, Taroom, and local buyers.
The sale was back on last year's overall average of $14,147 and $27,000 top price. But, Mr Laycock said it wasn't surprising considering the overall market was back a bit and the state was experiencing drier weather.
