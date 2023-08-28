Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Updated

Top bull at 2023 Clay Gully Simmental Bull Sale heads to Gympie

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 29 2023 - 1:33pm, first published August 28 2023 - 6:00pm
Gareth Laycock on behalf of his family's stud Clay Gully, GDL Rockhampton agent Bill Beck, and the top priced bull Clay Gully Savabel, which sold for $20,000. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
The top price Clay Gully bull sold in Gracemere on Monday has returned to country similar to where he was born.

