Top bull at Clay Gully Simmental Bull Sale sells for $20,000

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 28 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 6:00pm
Gareth Laycock on behalf of his family's stud Clay Gully, GDL Rockhampton agent Bill Beck, and the top priced bull Clay Gully Savabel, which sold for $20,000. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
A buyers gallery of new and repeat buyers saw a bull sell for $20,000 at the 9th annual Clay Gully Simmental Bull Sale held at CQLX Gracemere on August 28.

