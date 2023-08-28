Top bull at Clay Gully Simmental Bull Sale sells for $20,000

A buyers gallery of new and repeat buyers saw a bull sell for $20,000 at the 9th annual Clay Gully Simmental Bull Sale held at CQLX Gracemere on August 28.
The combined draft of 95 bulls from five vendors comprising of 81 Simmental and 14 Simbrah bulls saw a total of 65 bulls sold, giving a sale clearance rate of 68 per cent.
The sale saw a combined total of $568,000, for an average of $8738 per head.
In a sale breakdown; 63 of 81 Simmental bulls sold for an average price of $8825 and 2 of 14 Simbrah bulls sold to average $6000.
The top price bull, lot 2 Clay Gully Savabel, offered by the Laycock family of Esk, was sold to Sheryl Franz of Manumbar in the Gympie Region for $20,000.
The 23-month-old son of polled Clay Gully Limited Edition, out of Clay Gully MI - MI, weighed in at 970 kilograms, with an EMA of 140 square centimetres, IMF of 4.8 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 11 and eight millimetres, respectively.
The largest volume buyer on the day was Calliope Cattle Co who purchased a total of six bulls for a gross total of $37,000, at an average price of $6166 per head.
Other volume buyers included Terry Greg, Longreach, who took home five bulls at an average price of $7400, and Skyview Farming, Clermont, who secured four bulls averaging $9250.
Bulls were sold to Biggenden, Monto, Springsure, Clermont, Theodore, Wandoan, Charters Towers, Bowen, Gunnedah, Taroom, and local buyers.
Full report in this week's Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.