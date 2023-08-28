It may be a tiny town in the middle of Queensland's mulgalands but Adavale's residents have demonstrated their big heart, for what they have dubbed their 'Sons of Adavale'.
The town of 35 hosted a touching ceremony on Sunday to honour the 11 oil rig workers and pilot killed 40 years earlier when the charter plane they were in crashed 7km south of Adavale, welcoming still-grieving family members looking for closure 40 years later.
"We will never forget your men," was the message from all, as a plaque honouring the crash victims was unveiled beside the town's community hall.
The crash occurred on the evening of August 28, 1983 when a Beechcraft Super King Air chartered to fly 11 oil-rig workers from Windorah to Toowoomba, broke up during flight.
The aircraft crashed about 7km south of Adavale, killing the pilot and 11 workers, who were on their way home from a rig 64km outside of Windorah.
No cause for the crash has ever been established.
A memorial marker was erected at the site but was becoming overgrown and lost in the encroaching scrub when about six years ago, moves were made to raise awareness of the tragic moment in time.
Begun by Ingrid Duane and her son Chris, with their lost son and brother John in their hearts, and with the help of local historian Craig Murray, and carried on by Di Pannach, whose brother Stephen Kirwan died in the crash, relatives of all 12 men were contacted and a reunion weekend organised.
What greeted the group, many of whom had never met each other, was a renovated memorial with kerosene lanterns burning and a street light shining, road signage, plus the plaque, picturing each of the men with their names.
The Quilpie Shire Council arranged the signage and Cr Roger Vowles told those gathered at Adavale on the weekend that council believed it was important to recognise what had become a part of the shire's history.
"I welcome you all to our shire," he said. "I appreciate you've come a long way to show your respect."
As well as acknowledging the memories people would have forever, Cr Vowles paid tribute to the first responders who'd found the crash on that terrible night.
He echoed the words of Di Pannach, who thanked the community for welcoming them, and for all the work done in town and at the crash site.
"We've tracked down the families of all 12 men, and every one of them is represented here today, in some way," she said.
She said it had been a labour of love for months to find everyone.
One of the men, Mark Samuel had been incorrectly named with the letter 's' on the end of his surname, making it doubly hard to find family.
"You wouldn't believe how many Michael Samuels there are on Facebook," she said. "I sent out messages to all of them and eventually one of them rang me."
