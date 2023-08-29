Queensland Country Life
Glendarriwell: Well presented mixed farming aggregation

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
August 29 2023 - 10:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate

Well presented 3893 hectares (9620 acres) Queensland Central Highlands mixed farming aggregation Glendarriwell is to be sold through a tender process.

