Drought and China keep markets strong

A lot has changed in the Australian barley dynamics in recent weeks and most of this is being borne out in the northern feed grain markets.
Feed barley has become the staple feed grain for the northern feed grain markets in recent years, particularly for the booming feedlot industry.
Less than two weeks back the ALFA/MLA survey showed that Queensland cattle on feed numbers climbed to a record large 758,080 head in the June 2023 quarter, up 7 per cent on the same time last year. The growth in the feedlot numbers comes amid the strong demand for Australian grain-fed beef, with most of this growth coming from Asia, including China and South Korea.
Abundant domestic feed grain supplies after a string of bumper grain harvests has allowed the continued expansion in the northern feedlot numbers but the turn in market dynamics is likely to present some headwinds for the industry.
Trader bids for old crop feed barley continued to hover around $450 delivered into the Darling Downs. New crop barley offers are scarce amid reports that exporters have committed large volumes of Australian barley since China lifted its import penalties on Australian supplies less than a month ago.
It's unclear how much Australian barley has been committed to Chinese importers in recent weeks although the volumes are expected to be more than 1 million tonnes.
Barley supplies across northern NSW and Queensland have tightened considerably, with drought set to significantly reduce regional production coupled with the ongoing strong demand from feedlots and other feeders.
Feedlots are now being forced to trans-ship barley from WA and SA to maintain sufficient supplies. This task has been more difficult after China removed its prohibitive import taxes on Australian barley which have been in place for the past two years, which has sent export prices soaring by $20-30 a tonne in recent weeks.
Drought is set to slash Queensland and NSW barley production for the 2023-24 season to the smallest levels in four years. ABARES is set to release its September Crop Report next week, which is expected to reveal the extent of the production downturn.
Northern feed grain markets now have to compete with China and other feed barley importers through most of 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.