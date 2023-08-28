Fewer heifers offered on AuctionsPlus

Queensland Country Life
Cattle listings slip on AuctionsPlus

August 29 2023 - 9:00am
CATTLE

Cattle listings slipped to 8983 head on AuctionsPlus last week, a decrease of 14 per cent. The smaller offering was met with mixed competition as clearance fell to 34pc, while value over reserve lifted by $9 to average $45.

