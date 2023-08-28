Fewer heifers offered on AuctionsPlus

Cattle listings slipped to 8983 head on AuctionsPlus last week, a decrease of 14 per cent. The smaller offering was met with mixed competition as clearance fell to 34pc, while value over reserve lifted by $9 to average $45.
The reduction in the total offering did little to promote demand, seen through the lower clearance. However, vendors who adjusted their reserve levels and managed to find a sale were rewarded with an average VOR of $45.
The overall market was down last week with only one category from both steers and heifers recording price increases, while breeding stock saw all categories subtract.
The smaller offering was mainly driven by a smaller pool of heifers being listed, down 23pc from the previous week.
Steers 200-280kg registered a smaller offering of 1638 head and averaged $857/head - down $26 from the previous week for a 29pc clearance. Prices ranged from 252 - 366c and averaged 334c/kg lwt.
From Armidale, NSW, a line of 58 Angus steers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 267kg returned $910/head, or 341c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Ebor, NSW.
Steers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1126 head and averaged $1021/head - down $7 for a 51pc clearance. Prices ranged from 211 - 344c and averaged 316c/kg lwt.
From Warren, NSW, a line of 93 Angus steers aged nine to 12 months and weighing 321kg returned $955/head, or 297c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Peranga.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 1224 head and averaged $632/head - up $61 for a 25pc clearance. Prices ranged from 182 - 313c and averaged 266c/kg lwt.
From Baradine, NSW, a line of 41 Angus heifers aged 10 to 11 months and weighing 237kg returned $495/head, or 209c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Uralla, NSW.
Heifers 330-400kg registered a smaller offering of 329 head and averaged $927/head - down $73 for a 33pc clearance. Prices ranged from 254 - 270c and averaged 257c/kg lwt.
From Boggabri, NSW, a line of 72 Angus heifers aged 10 to 13 months and weighing 363kg returned $925/head, or 255c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Quirindi, NSW.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers registered a smaller offering of 445 head and averaged $1186/head - down $14 for an 18pc clearance.
From Isisford, a line of 56 Angus/Droughtmaster heifers aged 18 to 22 months and weighing 425kg returned $1200/head, or 282c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Julia Creek.
PTIC cows registered a smaller offering of 577 head and averaged $1171/head - down $24 for a 12pc clearance.
From Mount Taylor, Vic, a total of 64 Hereford cows across two even lots aged six to seven and eight years weighing 562kg and 566kg both returned $1150/head and will travel to the same buyer in Lockington, Vic.
AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings increased 21pc last week, with 33,822 head offered. Offerings were driven higher by new season lambs, as the persistent tougher market conditions has pushed more farmers to sell when they may have been previously holding.
It was a stronger market for the weekly indicators with clearance and value over reserve both lifting, breathing a bit of a life into an otherwise tough market. Clearance ended the week at 45pc, a 13-percentage point rise and value over reserve averaged $11.
New season lambs are beginning to make their dash online, with the 14,992 head representing 44pc of the weekly offering. Most of the listings came from NSW, while a smaller portion were listed out of Qld and SA. Clearance for last week's new season offering hit 63pc and value over reserve averaged $11.
Crossbred lamb listings increased to 9791 head, with prices falling $1 to average $62 - for a healthy 83pc clearance.
A single vendor from Mendooran, NSW, had 3708 head spread across 16 lots of White Suffolk/Border Leicester/Merino new season mixed sex lambs ranging in weight from 25 - 42kg lw. The vendor achieved an 83pc clearance rate and recorded prices between $44 - $92 and averaged $64, with successful buyers from NSW and Victoria.
Merino wether lambs doubled in supply last week at 5698 head offered, with prices decreasing by $4 to average $39/head - for a 29pc clearance.
From Grenfell, NSW, a line of 385 Merino Jul/Aug '22 drop and weighing 47kg lwt returned $46/head and will travel to a buyer in Bendigo, Vic.
First-cross ewes saw a larger offering of 2304 head, with prices averaging $108/head - up $18 for a 22pc clearance.
From Forbes, NSW, a line of 350 Border Leicester/Merino ewes aged three years old and weighing 70kg returned $111/head.
