Truro Whiteface, fresh off its 2023 Ekka interbreed champion win, has continued its strong form with a bull selling for six figures at its annual on-property sale on Monday.
Truro Sherlock S188, by Yalgoo Peacemaker P034 and out of Truro Daffodil M066, was knocked down for $130,000 to buyers Merawah Poll Herefords, Boggabilla, Hunter Lakes Poll Herefords, Richmond Lakes, and Tenaru Poll Herefords, Goondiwindi.
The bull registered estimated breeding values of +5.8 for eye muscle area, +1.9 for retail beef yield, and 200-, 400- and 600-day weight of +37, +64, and +90 respectively.
The price is believed to be a record for Truro Whiteface, and is $30,000 short of the national breed record set by Injemira Beef Genetics, Book Book, in 2021, for Injemira Robert Redford Q287.
Truro's result follows another significant Hereford sale last week, when Queensland stud Talbalba, Bringalily, sold a bull for $102,000.
Earlier in the season, Bowen Poll Herefords, Barraba, topped at $140,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.