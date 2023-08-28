Queensland Country Life
News

Bellata stud Truro Whiteface cracks six figures at 2023 sale

Updated August 28 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:50pm
Auctioneer Paul Dooley in action at the sale in NSW.
Truro Whiteface, fresh off its 2023 Ekka interbreed champion win, has continued its strong form with a bull selling for six figures at its annual on-property sale on Monday.

