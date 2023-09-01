Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Scholarships and awards help build this young leader's confidence

Jeanette Severs
By Jeanette Severs
September 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Robert Murphy received the RJ Kleberg Scholarship in 2019. A chief requirement of the scholarship is to act as the youth ambassador for the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanette Severs

Jeanette Severs

Journalist

I research and write articles across a broad range of topics for an agricultural and rural readership. My hours of work are part-time - generally Monday, Tuesday and Friday.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.