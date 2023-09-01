Robert Murphy received the RJ Kleberg Scholarship in 2019. A chief requirement of the scholarship is to act as the youth ambassador for the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association of Australia.
Mr Murphy's life has been marked by respecting leadership opportunities and heritage.
As a schoolboy, he represented Australia in rodeo and his region in rugby league, and won community-based leadership awards. They helped him identify he liked working in teams.
Mr Murphy is a career firefighter, continuing a family tradition begun by his father, Andrew.
Mr Murphy is also stepping back into the show ring and, with his wife, Amy, is the fifth generation of his family involved in breeding Brafords.
His grandmother, Marie Murphy, and father, Andrew Murphy, are also involved in the family property, KA-MM Braford Stud, a 162ha cattle and cropping enterprise on the Bremer River.
"We breed commercial and stud Braford cattle, turning off weaner steers and heifers," Robert Murphy said.
The stud celebrates its 50 years' anniversary in 2024.
"I'm now working with my father and grandmother to rebuild the show team. I know it's something I've always wanted to do."
One of his older brothers, Richard, was a Kleberg scholar, awarded in 2009.
The Kleberg scholarship is awarded to a person judged for their dedication to the breed, love of animals, popularity among peers, confidence, and - when it comes to the annual youth camp held at Warwick, Qld - their willingness to help other camp students and their participation in camp events.
Mr Murphy has been a long time attendee at the Santa Gertrudis Youth Camp, at Warwick, which is open to all youth interested in cattle.
"I've been involved in the youth camp for close to 25 years, as a student and leader.
"Growing up with the stud and involved in the show scene, it was an easy decision for my parents to make about sending my brothers and I to the camp each year, to improve our knowledge and skills about preparing, showing and judging cattle.
"I've been a group leader since I turned 18."
Mr Murphy is one of 27 recipients of the award since it began in 1991.
"I had zero expectations of winning the Kleberg scholarship."
Two days after being appointed youth ambassador and awarded the Kleberg scholarship, Mr Murphy began the firefighters recruit training program.
"Recruit training for four months at the Port of Brisbane fell during a lot of agricultural shows. I organised some shift swaps and got to the EKKA, to steward and help people with parading their cattle."
He said being the youth ambassador gave him opportunities to build professional networks within the cattle industry.
"Attending the youth camps rounded my knowledge of the cattle industry. As youth ambassador, I've been able to give back in a more professional manner, by being an ambassador of the breed in everything I do.
"The agricultural industry and the beef industry have many career opportunities for people to be active and contribute. You don't have to have a big property and cattle yourself to be involved in the industry."
Mr Murphy is one of a group of young people developing a dedicated youth committee for the Santa Gertrudis Breeders Association. Last year they held an auction of donated items that raised nearly $100,000 towards youth development activities.
