For a 25-year-old blonde Caucasian woman, who didn't speak a word of Indonesian, working in a Muslim country with a predominately male workforce was challenging.
That was in 2016 when Brooke Barkla started working at CPC's feedlot in Lampung, Indonesia.
Fast forward to 2023 and Ms Barkla is still part of the feedlot's management team, but is now based in Darwin as opposed to Lampung. She is also married, has an 18-month-old baby boy and speaks Indonesian like a local.
With her husband Ben Giblett, she also owns Berrimah Cattle Co in Darwin which is a pre-export quarantine facility that exports cattle to countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.
Growing up on a breeding and backgrounding Hereford X cattle property near Millmerran, Ms Barkla is CPC's business development and performance manager for the company's Indonesian feedlots.
She said she started working with CPC as a jillaroo at Newcastle Waters in the Northern Territory straight out of high school and before she completed a degree at QUT in international business and management.
While studying at QUT, Ms Barkla took a job in CPC's head office in Brisbane working as a livestock analyst which she did for about three years.
"It was more of an accounting finance type of role which was great as it was really good to lay the foundations to do a lot of other things, but I really wanted to be a bit closer to operations," she said.
Ms Barkla said the opportunity for a more hands-on role came up in 2016 when CPC increased its shareholding in the JJAA feedlots in Indonesia and she moved to Lampung province which has a population of about 7 million.
Juang Jaya Abdi Alam JJAA Feedlots is 90 per cent owned by CPC and 10 per cent owned by Dicky Adiwoso, CPC's Indonesian JV partner.
Ms Barkla said the company imported 60,000 head of cattle every year for the feedlot in Lampung in South Sumatera and a smaller feedlot in Medan in North Sumatera.
Lampung has capacity for 20,000 head while Medan can take 7,500. About 600 staff work at the two feedlots - 520 at Lampung. Cattle are sourced from Australia and are on a boat for five days if shipped from Darwin and around 10 days out of Townsville.
Ms Barkla said the cattle are fed for 120 days and go into the local Indonesian markets, mainly the wet markets, with direct access to the country's capital, Jakarta.
"About 60 per cent of our beef goes into bakso ball production, some goes into restaurants and catering and some would be for household use straight from the wet markets," she said.
During her four years living at the feedlot, Ms Barkla was part of the senior management team, reporting to the general manager.
"I was the only Australian at the feedlot, but I was working with all our managers over there in operational efficiencies," she said.
"So I managed cattle performance health and welfare throughout the whole supply chain from our stations in Australia to the export end of the process at the feedlot.
"My role also focused on sales and import planning which is quite complex given the way our sales work... and profitability on cattle.
"I also worked with all the consultants that we have at the feedlot so nutritionists and animal health and other operational areas... to be getting optimal performance and increasing health and average daily weight gain efficiencies.
"I also analyse a lot of the data and I am the communications point between Australia and our Indonesian operations."
Ms Barkla said she learnt Indonesian on the job as she was the only foreigner working at the feedlot when she first started so "had to blend into the culture".
"At first, adjusting to the cultural change was the main thing and you couldn't just do things as you do in Australia, you had to adhere their values and the way they do things," she said.
"I suppose it's a collective culture where decisions are shared and it takes a lot of discussion to make decisions and that's something I've taken away from working over there.
"I think it probably took me a good six months to a year to really work that out and then once I worked it out, I was part of the team and one of them.
"Ninety per cent (of the population) is Muslim so a 25-year-old blonde girl walking into a feedlot (in Indonesia) was probably a little bit of a shock."
Ms Barkla said two of the big differences between feedlots in Australia and Indonesia were in the feeding regime and the fact that Indonesian feedlots have no lock-in sales contracts.
She said cattle in Lampung were fed mostly cheap byproducts from agriculture in the area such as palm meal, cophra meal, rice bran, tapioca waste from the production of tapioca flour and green chopped corn that was grown at the feedlot.
"We've just started feeding a little bit of grain, but only small quantities of that like corn and a few imported products," she said.
"Everything comes up in these tiny trucks which is really interesting and probably the biggest difference from feedlots in Australia is just the consistency of the commodities that we can get a hold of so there's a big variability in dry matter and nutrients.
"Having foreign stuff in it which we have to sift out and check means our QC is very vigorous and then another massive change to Australian feedlotting is that we have no lock-in sales contracts so our customers ring up on a daily basis to put in daily orders and our trucks go out with nine to 15 head.
"So it's a lot more complex in that respect and we do the same with suppliers bringing everything in."
Ms Barkla said feeding the cattle byproducts meant the flavour of the meat was not the same as grain fed beef in Australia.
And she believed Indonesia's consumption of beef was definitely increasing and linked this increase to a rise in wages over the past couple of years.
"As people become wealthier, they're able to afford more meat," she said.
Ms Barkla said CPC had a local farmer partnership operating with about 100 farmers in the province who care for feedlot cattle which has seen them view cattle as a business rather than an asset.
"They care for them and we monitor them... the cows have the calves and they come back to the feedlot - it's amazing to watch the farmers come through that (process) and really prosper," she said.
Ms Barkla said there were probably about 500,000 people in a 10-15 km radius of the Lampung feedlot.
"I matched that out where one family is supported for every five head of cattle that we import. I also mapped out that there were 72 million meals that our feedlots provided, the protein portion of the meal, in 2022 that was all live exports from Australia, " she said.
"Everyone in those villages where there are feedlots are somehow supported by the feedlots whether directly employed or through providing goods and services - they have cattle or trucks, or are butchers, wet market traders or street vendors - there's just such a lot of people involved in the supply chain."
When Covid hit in 2020 and the borders closed, Ms Barkla was back in Brisbane as part of starting a Nuffield Farming Scholarship, but moved to Darwin to be closer to the company's operations in Indonesia.
The focus of her scholarship was looking into the socio economic impacts of live exports in Australia and in the market, as well as future trends of the industry including looking at competition in Indonesia for boxed meat, buffalo meat or beef from Brazil.
As to her future, Ms Barkla, 32, said she loved her time in Indonesia and would definitely live back there in a heart beat, but it was a little bit challenging with a young family.
"I love what I do working internationally so that would definitely be part of future roles and jobs," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.