Large nominations for the Mostly Hills four-day campdraft event

By Robyn Paine
August 28 2023 - 1:00pm
The picturesque property Mostly Hills owned by Zane Habermann and Kerrie Thomson hosted their annual campdraft last weekend, located 22 kilometres west of Springsure. Large nominations were received for the four-day event, which attracted local and interstate competitors.

