The picturesque property Mostly Hills owned by Zane Habermann and Kerrie Thomson hosted their annual campdraft last weekend, located 22 kilometres west of Springsure. Large nominations were received for the four-day event, which attracted local and interstate competitors.
The Mostly Hills Campdraft committee appreciated the support of local cattle producers who not only donated cattle but also assisted with mustering, walking cattle to the grounds, loading and working in the back yards. Well known campdraft couple Peter and Toni O'Neill, who manage Glenyarran, owned by Mark and Shelley Ruff, spent four days walking 400 head of weaners 73km to the grounds. The O'Neills have supported the Mostly Hills campdraft for numerous years and enjoy the opportunity to spend time on the road with their son Cody and two grandchildren, Jack and Clay.
Shelley Ruff said, "We were very keen to support Kerrie and Zane when they started their campdraft so apart from sponsorship, the supply of cattle was another way we could contribute. This along with Peter and Toni's obvious passion for the cattle and the way they are handled provided a great opportunity in the education of the weaners by walking them to the draft."
Other cattle donors included the Harrold family, Hillside Grazing, Napco's Cungelella managed by Donna and Jason Collins, the Perrett family from Barakee and also the host Zane Habermann and Kerrie Thomson with the cattle carted by Martins Stock Haulage.
Promising Tamworth horse trainer Wyatt Young riding Metallic Storm won the featured event on the program, the HHH partners Dash for Cash Open with $100,000 prize money on offer and held over two full rounds of competition and a final, with three points splitting the first seven competitors. Metallic Storm is owned by the Metallic Storm Syndicate and sired by Metallic Cat and out of Tom Williamson's well performed mare Oaks Chime.
The Conmoon Futurity was won by Matthew Moffat riding Springsteen on account of Brad and Briony Comiskey. Sprinsteen was bought from the 2021 Nutrien Classic Sale and has enjoyed success in campdrafting and challenges this year.
The Knudsen family, from Chinchilla, enjoyed a triumphant weekend claiming a treble with Shari claiming the Springsure Rural Maiden riding Floosie Cat, husband Peter victorious in the Glenyarran Restricted Open Shoot Out riding Memphis and son Mac claiming the Tommy Rotors Juvenile riding Kilbeggan Kimberley.
Hayley Condon combined with her mount Diego to take out the Hewitt Consulting Novice A, while due to time restraints on the final day, the Maraboon Vet Novice B competition was decided after the first round of competition and saw Barry Johnson riding Duke victorious with 90 points.
The Hilda Mayne Memorial Ladies was a tight competition which saw Meagan Macintosh riding Carrigans Ftze claim the win with 89 points and five competitors sharing equal second, just one point behind. The Kirby Heli Works Junior was won by Rose Habermann riding Rosie Oak with a scorching 89-point run while the R T Photography Mini was won by Kenssie Sulivan.
The committee held a minute's silence to honour the late Frank Black who passed away recently and who was a highly respected local stockman who worked tirelessly on the local stock routes and many stations around the wider district.
A fundraising auction held on Friday night raised $41,200 for the Common Grounds Foundation. While the Mostly Hills Campdraft committee is only small in size, they appreciate the kind assistance of competitors and spectators who work tirelessly over the course of the weekend to ensure the success of their weekend.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Bollon, Richmond, Wallumbilla, Alpha, Millmerran, Jambin, Biggenden and North Star.
