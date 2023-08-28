The Mostly Hills Campdraft committee appreciated the support of local cattle producers who not only donated cattle but also assisted with mustering, walking cattle to the grounds, loading and working in the back yards. Well known campdraft couple Peter and Toni O'Neill, who manage Glenyarran, owned by Mark and Shelley Ruff, spent four days walking 400 head of weaners 73km to the grounds. The O'Neills have supported the Mostly Hills campdraft for numerous years and enjoy the opportunity to spend time on the road with their son Cody and two grandchildren, Jack and Clay.