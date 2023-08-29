Interest from south west Queensland commercial cattlemen was high at the sixth annual Marcella Angus, Brangus and Ultrablack bull sale at Goomeri Showgrounds on Saturday.
Two operators - one from Taroom and the other from Injune - picked up 40 per cent of the catalogue, which was offered by Rhys, Amy and Isabella Innes, Marcella, Goomeri.
Bulk buyer Usher Pastoral Co, Taroom, bought nine Angus bulls and an Ultrablack, and not far behind was Homeward Properties, Injune, which bought five Ultrablack, two Angus and one Brangus.
This went some way to help Marcella reach a $16,000 top, $7652 average, and sell 46 of 46 bulls for a 100 per cent clearance.
For comparison, Marcella reached a $28,000 top and $14,122 average in 2022.
Claiming the top money was Angus bull, Marcella Docklands S439, who was bought for $16,000 by Robert Maudsley, Waterfall Ag, Goomeri.
Sired by Carabar Docklands and out of Dance Total Impact, the 24-month-old weighed 850kg and measured 43cm in the scrotal, 9mm and 7mm in P8 and rib fat and 121sq cm in eye muscle area.
Mr Maudsley also purchased the second-top priced bull, Marcella Docklands S895, for $15,000.
Marcella stud principal Amy Innes said it was a fair result for the season.
"I thought it was fair for the season and the cattle prices, and we really appreciate all the support from all our previous buyers and new buyers and our friends and family," Ms Innes said.
"We're very happy with the clearance in the end and we hope that people will love their bulls."
Ms Innes said they had a good spread of repeat buyers and new buyers on the day.
"We had local support between here and the Maryborough region, with some coming from as far as Tambo."
Breaking down the catalogue, 29 of 29 Angus bulls sold to average $8206, nine of nine Brangus bulls topped at $10,000 and averaged $6666, and eight from eight Ultrablack sold to $8000 and made an average of $6750.
