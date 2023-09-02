The importance of timesheets and pay slips

As an employer you have legal obligations to keep employment records for either five or seven years. Pay slips must be issued to each employee within one working day of pay day, in electronic form or hard copy, and must show the employer's and employee's name, the employer's ABN, the date of payment, the pay period, the gross and net pay, any loadings, monetary allowances, bonuses, incentive-based payments, penalty rates, deductions made, and superannuation payment details.