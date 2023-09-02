The importance of timesheets and pay slips

Some days it feels like you are just an unpaid public servant filling in forms and chasing up paperwork and not a primary producer. Employee pay day would be one of those days.
As an employer you have legal obligations to keep employment records for either five or seven years. Pay slips must be issued to each employee within one working day of pay day, in electronic form or hard copy, and must show the employer's and employee's name, the employer's ABN, the date of payment, the pay period, the gross and net pay, any loadings, monetary allowances, bonuses, incentive-based payments, penalty rates, deductions made, and superannuation payment details.
Additionally, if the employee is paid an hourly pay rate, the ordinary hourly pay rate and the number of hours worked at that rate and the amount of payment made at that rate must be shown.
Pay slips must not mention paid family and domestic violence leave, however you do need to keep a record of this leave balance and any leave taken by employees. This leave must be shown on a pay slip as ordinary hours of work, or another kind of payment for performing work.
It is also imperative that timesheets are completed accurately either daily or weekly to determine accurate employee pay. Timesheets can be in paper or electronic form.
Timesheets are essential for businesses to track employee time and determine employee pay accurately.
Complaints to the Fair Work Ombudsman are on the increase and we strongly urge all employers to review their payroll processes to avoid penalties being incurred.
