Strong market for feeder steers at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a strong market for pens of feeder steers at their sale on Saturday.
Weaners and replacement heifers sold to an easier market as the dry weather continues to restrict the competition.
Graham Isbell, Coulson, sold Charolais cross steers 20 months for $1525. Klemley Park, Benobble, sold Santa steers 20 months for $1260. Charolais cross weaner steers account Willcocks Investments, Mt Alford, sold for $720. Charbray steers 12 months account OS Plumbing, Hoya, sold for $800. Coochin Farming Co sold Santa cross weaner steers for $665. Klemley Park sold Santa weaner steers for $680. Lindsay and Julie Granitz, Ormeau, sold Santa heifers two years for $1020. Bronwyn O'Flaherty, Mt Alford, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $820. Macam Investments, Mt Hallen, sold Charbray heifers 12 months for $710. OS Plumbing sold Droughtmaster heifers for $645. Klemley Park sold Santa cows for $1100. Dale Oppermann, Kerry, sold Droughtmaster cows for $940. Early Storms, Rolleston, sold Brahman cross cows for $840. John Gurney, Obum Obum, sold Brangus cows and calves for $1140.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday September 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.