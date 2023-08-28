Strong market for feeder steers at Beaudesert

Graham Isbell, Coulson, sold Charolais cross steers 20 months for $1525. Klemley Park, Benobble, sold Santa steers 20 months for $1260. Charolais cross weaner steers account Willcocks Investments, Mt Alford, sold for $720. Charbray steers 12 months account OS Plumbing, Hoya, sold for $800. Coochin Farming Co sold Santa cross weaner steers for $665. Klemley Park sold Santa weaner steers for $680. Lindsay and Julie Granitz, Ormeau, sold Santa heifers two years for $1020. Bronwyn O'Flaherty, Mt Alford, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months for $820. Macam Investments, Mt Hallen, sold Charbray heifers 12 months for $710. OS Plumbing sold Droughtmaster heifers for $645. Klemley Park sold Santa cows for $1100. Dale Oppermann, Kerry, sold Droughtmaster cows for $940. Early Storms, Rolleston, sold Brahman cross cows for $840. John Gurney, Obum Obum, sold Brangus cows and calves for $1140.