Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Indigenous engagement a vital step forward for agriculture

By Michael Guerin, Agforce Ceo
September 2 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Indigenous engagement vital
Indigenous engagement vital

In the heart of our nation's thriving agriculture industry lies an opportunity with immense potential for growth, sustainability, and cultural enrichment - ongoing Indigenous engagement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.