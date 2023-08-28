Queensland Country Life
Somerset mayor Graham Lehmann to retire after 20 years

August 28 2023 - 11:00am
Mayor Graeme Lehmann announced his retirement at the Mayoral Gala Charity Ball in Esk. Picture: Brandon Long
Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann has announced he will retire after 20 years in the top job.

