Somerset mayor Graham Lehmann to retire after 20 years

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann has announced he will retire after 20 years in the top job.
He will step down from his role following the next local government elections in March 2024.
Mr Lehmann has served the Somerset community for 30 years, starting his local government career as a councillor of Esk Shire Council in 1994 before becoming mayor in 2004.
Deputy Mayor Helen Brieschke said his legacy showcased his dedicated work towards the community's betterment.
"Together with the broader Somerset team, he has driven meaningful progress in our region," Ms Brieschke said.
Council says his tenure has been marked by a commitment to achieving positive funding outcomes, exemplified through collaborations with seven Australian prime ministers and four Queensland premiers.
It says achievements under Mr Lehmann's leadership include eliminating council debt - positioning Somerset as the only debt-free council in south east Queensland - as well as the introduction of new sporting, cultural, and tourist services and facilities across Somerset's towns.
Mayor Lehmann's "commitment to modernising infrastructure" resulted in the replacement of 60 timber bridges across the Somerset Region and the completion of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail in 2018.
Key local roads, including Lowood Minden Road, Esk Crows Nest Road, and Gregors Creek Road, also underwent crucial upgrades.
His leadership was also integral during the recovery process following the devastating 2011 floods.
As Mr Lehmann prepares for his transition to a new chapter, Somerset Regional Council has recognised his "profound impact on the region's upward trajectory", saying the legacy of progress and resilience he leaves behind will "continue to shape Somerset's growth and prosperity for years to come".
