Carinya Brafords tops 2023 New Dimension sale

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 28 2023 - 12:00pm
Carinya Cormack with Wayne Robson and Todd Amor from Carinya Brafords, Dulacca. Picture: Sandra Kenny
Braford breeders from across the state and over the border gathered at the Bell showgrounds on Saturday for the 2023 New Dimension Braford Sale, where 57 of 69 lots sold for an overall sale clearance of 82 per cent, achieving a sale average price of $4307.

