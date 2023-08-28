Braford breeders from across the state and over the border gathered at the Bell showgrounds on Saturday for the 2023 New Dimension Braford Sale, where 57 of 69 lots sold for an overall sale clearance of 82 per cent, achieving a sale average price of $4307.
In a breakdown of the sale; 16 of 21 bulls sold for a 76 per cent clearance and average price of $6973, while 41 of 46 heifers sold for an average price of $3256, clearing 85 per cent.
Top price honours in the bulls went to lot 2, Carinya Cormack, offered by the Amor family of Carinya Brafords, Dulacca. Cormack was purchased for $18,000 by the Robson Family from Mt View, Morven.
Sire by Carinya Toronto P117800, out of Carinya 2679 P114990, the 23-month-old polled sale topper weighed 873 kilograms, with an EMA of 130 square centimetres, and IMF of 5.6 per cent, scrotal circumference of 40 centimetres, and P8 and rib fat measurements of 15 and 12 millimetres, respectively.
Lot 66, Sunny Lawn Lady Beth 1543, was the top of the females, offered by Neil Pacholke of Sunny Lawn Brafords, Clifton, selling for $9250 to Lewis Cammack from Camdun Farm, Mt Kilcoy.
