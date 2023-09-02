Producing big-framed, soft, loose-skinned Brafords that are appealing to the eye, has been the objective of the Wroe family in their commercial program since the 1980s.
Paul and Judy Wroe, from Natel, purchased in 1993, near Middlemount, while their other holdings include Yandoon, purchased in 2002, near Capella, and South Karamea, purchased in 2012, near Dingo.
"We also used to agist on a lot of country in Central Queensland, but we stopped that five years, and as part of a succession planning program, we gave some of our cows to our children," Mrs Wroe said.
They now run close to 600 head, including 250 breeders across the properties, with Natel, which ranges from brigalow and box country up to lancewood ridges, used for joining heifers and running a portion of the breeding herd.
Yandoon is on the Capella Creek flats and is primarily a fattening block where dry cattle are run and dry forage is grown. Springton Creek runs through South Karamea, their other breeder block, which consists of ironbark and silver myrtle country.
It was while working casually at the Emerald Saleyards at the Tuesday fat sales, while at school, that Mrs Wroe fell in love with the breed and at 14 she bought her first bull and was lucky enough to get a paddock from her parents which she began breeding on. She soon after attended the National Braford Sale for the first time in 1984.
"We still get paid on cents per kilo so I continue to produce as big an article as possible, with frame, length, depth, big hips, bone, softness, and fat coverage, and they need to look like they'd be nice to eat. I find the Braford is ideal for these purposes, most other breeds are too small or too hard to get fat on."
The Wroe's keep their bulls in the paddock year-round as they both work off-farm.
"We muster four times a year and we mark if the females are wet dry or calfy, If a cow gets three D's they're out, and it also allows us to work out why we're losing calves. We're achieving a 77 per cent weaning rate."
Due to the country they have, the Wroe's breed and fatten so that when it gets dry they can sell steers off if necessary to retain their breeders.
"Since 2019 we'd been selling store steers due to the money being better than what we were receiving from the meatworks. However, with the store market dropping back this year we sent our last lot of steers at 324kg, with 10mm of fat as two-tooths to Teys Rockhampton.
"At the most recent weaner sale in Emerald, one of our children sold Braford-cross steers, off excellent country, which weighed 356kg to return 432c/kg for $1220 per head. This shows what the Braford can achieve in a down market."
When attending the National sale, the Wroe's walks through pens and picks the ones they like, then check their fertility figures, temperament, and for any faults.
"We then bid on these select lots until our money runs out for what we've budgeted for on each one."
The Wroes bought one bull at the 2022 sale, and three in 2021, and they'll be going back this year to purchase one or two more.
She said they focus more on the animal than on any particular stud, though they have been impressed with the bull they bought last year from Winston McNamara, Strathgyle Brafords, in Strathgyle Jefferson.
"We've bought many Strathgyle bulls going back to 1986. They have the big frame we like to add meat onto. Paul has become good friends with him as they are both also into dog trialling."
The Wroe's are enjoying a better season, after facing a rough dry trot since 2017.
"At the moment there is grass on all three places, and while we're putting out lick on Natel and South Karamea, the Yandoon block is doing well and we have good water everywhere."
