Dorroughby Speckle Park sale sees strong wide spread support from commercial buyers

Jane Lowe
By Jane Lowe
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:50am, first published 10:00am
Tom Missingham, Michael Smith, Elders and Lee and Dean Missingham with one of the top selling bulls Dorroughby Steamroller S56
Dorroughby Speckle Park with invited vendors, Pinnacle Park, Beth Vide and Adelson Speckle Park studs saw 26 of the 40 bulls sold for an average of $8885, and a top of $20,000 twice.

