Dorroughby Speckle Park with invited vendors, Pinnacle Park, Beth Vide and Adelson Speckle Park studs saw 26 of the 40 bulls sold for an average of $8885, and a top of $20,000 twice.
In addition, 29 of the 35 Heifers sold to an average price of $6690 and a top of $16000 at the on-property sale at Westbrook on Saturday.
The first bull to reach $20,000 was Adelson M25 Qobus S14, a white bull weighing in at 858 kilograms, offered by David and Lizette Basson, Mount Russell near Inverell. He was purchased by CV Pastoral Co PTY LTD at Wandoan.
Qobus S14, sired by Minnamurra Montezuma, is a fast grower and will produce heavy weaners for the commercial buyer. He is in the top 10 per cent of the breed for gestation length, in the top 25pc for 200 day, and the top 10pc for 400 day and 600 day weight gain.
The next bull to reach the top price of $20,000 was Dorroughby Steamroller S56, another white bull weighing in at 792kg, offered by the Missingham Farmily, Dorroughby Speckle Parks, at Westbrook.
Purchased by RJS Earthworks at Gatton, Steamroller was a larger framed bull with tremendous depth and softness, with a 114sq cm EMA and 7.3pc IMF and was in the top 10pc for 200,400 and 600 day weight gain.
The top priced heifer was purchased by Trinity and James McNicol, Maroondah Cattle co at Purga.
They paid $16,000 for Dorroughby Tressa T19, and said they really like her looks and that she aligns with where they are heading with their stud breeding. The pair said they were impressed with her EBV's and growth, as well as her "beautiful temperament".
They are a very young stud and said they were focusing on obtaining top-quality genetics to base their future on.
They started out with commercial cattle and then put a Speckle bull with their commercial herd and very quickly turned to breeding stud Speckle Parks, as they really loved the quality of the weaners that were hitting the ground.
"We saw a future in the breed with carcase quality and really efficient cattle that do well in their country at Purga," the said.
The Nichols' also purchased Dorroughby Sanai S47 for $7000 and a package of six straws in Mt Eccles Led Zeppelin P36.
A total of 134 semen packages all sold for a total of $18,380 and three embryo lots sold for $2250.
Elders agent Michael Smith said there was a wide spread of buyers from Charters Towers, Tambo, Roma down to Lismore in New South Wales, and the results were back a bit from last year, due to the current climate conditions and commercial cattle prices.
A charity auction was also held and over $4200 was raised for a young girl with Spinal Muscular Atropy, and a further $2100 was raised for a fellow breeder who was involved in an on-farm accident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.