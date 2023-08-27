Briley Hollow is described as an affordable 552 hectare (1364 acre) grazing property in an excellent location.
Situated 20km north of Miles, Qld, 150km from Dalby and 162km from Roma, the picturesque property consists of open box gum, loam flats.
Pastures include buffel, sabi and native grasses.
Briley Hollow also has about 20ha (50 acres) of cultivation that had been planted with oats.
Timbers include cypress pine, gum and ironbark.
The property is well fenced into seven paddocks including three holding paddocks.
The fences are constructed from barbed wire and timber posts.
The functional timber cattle yards are equipped with a good quality crush.
Water is supplied from waterholes in 9 Mile Creek, which runs through the property, as well as five dams, and five 5000 gallon poly tanks.
Improvements include a well maintained four bedroom home with a large functional kitchen, renovated bathroom and a deck.
The home has recently been painted internally and has air-conditioning, ceiling fans and a fireplace.
There is also a five bay shed.
The property also has a compensation agreement with Origin Energy.
Briley Hollow will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on September 28.
Contact Owen Brockhurst, 0428 697 055, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
