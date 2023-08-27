Exclusion fenced 10,073 hectare (24,891 acre) South West Queensland property Bona Vista has an estimated carrying capacity of about 2500 adult cattle equivalents.
Located 70km north of St George, 134km from Roma and 137km from Mitchell, the property is well grassed with strong buffel and Mitchell grass stands as well as improved pastures including bambatsi, butterfly pea and desmanthus.
Bona Vista is 99 per cent white and the Queensland Government PMAV vegetation map.
There is about 2430ha (6000 acres) of country that is either currently or has previously been cultivated.
Water is supplied from an equipped bore that supplies five tanks and 50 troughs in 18 paddocks through about 23km of poly pipe.
The boundary exclusion fence has been in place since 2017-18.
Quality infrastructure includes a beautiful five bedroom, two bathroom homestead set in expansive gardens, two sets of steel cattle yards, a 42x18m machinery shed, and an airstrip.
Bona Vista will be auctioned by Elders in Roma on September 21.
Contact Jon Kingston, 0409 057 596, Elders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.