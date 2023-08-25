Not many vendors can say that they've had an ARIA award winning singer perform at their pre-sale dinner, but the New Dimension Braford Sale group can after Lee Kernaghan turned out to rock the crowd at the Bell Showgrounds on Friday night.
The renowned country music singer performed a private concert for the vendors and supporters of the sale, with members of the crowd, both young and old, hitting the dancefloor and singing along, whilst enjoying a few beers.
An auction followed the performance, where plenty of money was raised, including $1000 which was outlaid by the Cammack family of Rode Road Meats for an Outback Club Akubra, signed by Mr Kernaghan himself.
The crowed were also treated to some delicious steaks for dinner, donated by Rode Road Meats.
The New Dimension Braford Sale kicks off at 11am at the Bell Showgrounds on Saturday, with 26 bulls and 45 females going under the hammer.
