Lee Kernaghan hypes up Braford crowd at Bell | Photos

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
August 26 2023 - 9:00am
Not many vendors can say that they've had an ARIA award winning singer perform at their pre-sale dinner, but the New Dimension Braford Sale group can after Lee Kernaghan turned out to rock the crowd at the Bell Showgrounds on Friday night.

