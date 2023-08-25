New buyers chasing extra carcase attributes in their herds and already impressed repeat buyers showed their support for the genetics on offer at the Ticoba Simbrah bull sale near Mundubbera on Friday.
In what was described as the "most consistent quality line up of bulls since the sale's inception", 69 of 78 bulls were cleared by the end of the day.
Matt Kirk and family of Ticoba sold 53 of their 57 bulls for an average of $8679 and top of $20,000 twice while invited vendors Vaughan Campagnolo and Sarah Truran, Savannah Cattle Company, McLaren Vale, South Australia, sold 16 of 21 bulls for a $6000 average.
The earliest top price of $20,000 was paid for Tycoba S030, the first son of the $22,000 Karragarra Pathway, by Neil and Karen Gibson, Boompa.
The 22-month-old homozygous poll bull had a 144 square centimetre eye muscle area paired estimated progeny differences (EPDs) in the top one per cent for weaning weight and yearling weight and top 3pc for carcase weight.
The commercial producers had waited a long time to secure their first Simmental genetics, having recalled being losing bidders on the top bulls in the inaugural sale.
They run 300 Droughtmaster breeders, turning off mainly weaners, and were looking to improve the carcase in their cattle while keeping the same red colour and adding hybrid vigour.
"We were looking for bulls with carcase quality, high weaning weights and yearling weights," Mr Gibson said.
"They are just a good style of bull and bred by a cattleman, that's the difference."
They finished with three bulls averaging $12,333.
The second $20,000 bull came midway through the catalogue, with lot 35, Tycoba S001, selling to Allan and Shiree Wenham of Bell.
He was a 24-month-old homozygous poll son of the $210,000 Wheatland Kill Switch with a 145 square centimetre EMA.
The couple have been crossing Simmental genetics over their commercial Droughtmaster cows for the last six or seven years and had bought a Ticoba bull previously, seeing great success.
"We like to put that Euro cross in them to meet the feedlot market," Mr Wenham said.
While the crowd in the stands was down, bidding online was more than spirited with 18 bulls secured by buyers from as far as Hughenden.
Of the more than 40 bid cards handed out around the sale ring, the bulk buyer was Seamark Pty Ltd, Brisbane, with six averaging $10,666.
Pini Grazing, Lancewood, Nebo secured five head averaging $7600 while Kurrajong Trading Pty Ltd, Myall, Morven secured four averaging $7750 as did Southwick Pty Ltd, Dunira, Kalapa, with a $8750 average.
The sale was back on last year's overall average of $13,142 and $24,000 top price. But, sale host and Ticoba stud principal Matt Kirk said it wasn't surprising that people were buying more carefully, plus many had bought extras last year.
The 2023 sale was also the biggest yet, with an extra 20 odd bulls catalogued, and the first offering from a graded up herd with EPD figures.
"There was a good spread of buyers from Richmond to Charters Towers, right down to Texas, which is reflective of the Brahman content in them and we try to breed bulls adaptive to all environments," he said.
"There was a lot of repeat clients, which wouldn't buy bulls if they weren't doing at least what they expected them to do, or exceeded that. For the new buyers, we hope they experience the same."
Mr Kirk also sold his first registered Simmental bull into stud duties, with Tycoba T006 selling to Lucrana Simmentals, Texas for $12,000.
The Savannah offering topped at $9000 on three occasions; Savannah S237 to Berghofer Farms Pty, Westbrook, Savannah S233 to Nulambie Grazing, Theodore, and Savannah T127 to Kirk Cattle Co, Mundubbera.
Selling agents were Hourn and Bishop.
