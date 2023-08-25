Exton Angus' first on-property sale has been hailed a success with 96 per cent of this year's offering selling on Friday afternoon.
In a breakdown of the sale, 43 of 45 bulls sold at an overall sale average of $8163 in front of a large crowd at the Schmaling family's Haden property.
Tim and Vicki Schmaling of Exton Angus, Haden, offered 33 bulls and sold 32 during the Helmsman auction to an average price of $8344, while guest vendors Scott and Eliza Borchardt of Oakvale Angus, Tara, sold 11 of 12 bulls for an average price of $7636.
Top price honours went to the Schmaling family's lot 12 bull, Exton Sir S122, who was purchased for $21,000 by Rowie Cattle Company, Moranbah.
Described in the sale catalgoue as an ideal heifer bull, the 26-month-old son of Kirralanda Horton H15 and out of Exton Burnette weighed 782 kilograms and was also noted for having plenty of muscle and a "good clean shoulder for calving ease".
Rowie Cattle Company also took home the sale's second-top-price bull, Oakvale Storm Boy S21, for $18,000.
Offered by the Borchart family, the 22-month-old son of Burenda Jericho J102 and out of Oakvale Duchess Q1, weighed 786kg, had a 40.5 centimetres and an eye muscle area of 117 square centimetres.
Much like the top seller, Oakvale Storm Boy S21 was also described in the sale catalogue as a heifer bull "that truly packs some punch".
The Moranbah outift rounded out their draft of three by securing lot 32, Oakvale Sensation S17, for $8000, with their purchases averaging $15,666.
Both families said they were very pleased with the result on the day and thanked all of their buyers for turning out and supporting the inaugural Haden sale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.