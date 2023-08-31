They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but not for this apprentice diesel fitter who swapped diamonds for tractors.
When Nicole Kucks finished school she wasn't sure what she wanted to so took a job in a jewellery store, but quickly realised she wanted something more hands on and fast-paced.
The 19-year-old was encouraged by her dad to consider a trade.
"I never really thought of a trade as an option, but then I thought 'why not?'"
Tinkering with farm machinery wasn't entirely foreign, having grown up watching her uncle work on tractors at her grandparent's cotton and chickpea operation in Emerald. Her dad also loved working on cars.
After successfully securing an apprenticeship with Milne Bros in Emerald, Ms Kucks felt the world was her oyster after realising the career paths available to her once she completed her four year apprenticeship.
"I could work on trucks or out in the mines," she said. "You'll never be out of a job."
According to the recently-released Jobs Queensland Anticipating Future Skills Series 4, she's right.
Forecasts have predicted that by 2025-26, there would be 22,150 new jobs in the technicians and trades sector in Queensland which would represent a 5.7% percent increase compared to 2021-22.
Although Ms Kucks felt a bit intimidated walking into the workshop "full of men" on her first day, her nerves were soon eased when she was introduced to her colleague fellow female fitter, 28-year-old Georgia Hanrahan who was tasked with showing her the ropes.
Despite some of her friends thinking she was "crazy" for donning greasy coveralls, Ms Kucks said her dad couldn't be happier she had found a career she loved.
Ms Kucks said her favourite piece of machinery to work on was a Case IH Magnum tractor due to its simplicity and being "fun to drive".
A spokesperson for the Department of Youth Justice, Employment, Small Business and Training said trends indicated women taking up trades was on the rise.
The department indicated there were more than 400,000 technicians and tradespersons employed in Queensland, with approximately 67,000 of those being women.
That was a 55 per cent increase from 2013 when only 43,300 of tradespeople were women.
The department also indicated number of women commencing, or in-training for fitter/fitting-related qualifications in Queensland had increased significantly over the last decade.
In 2022-23, there were 62 new commencements for female apprentices in fitter/fitting-related qualifications - compared to just 11 new commencements in 2013-14.
Women represent 8.2% of all people in-training across sngineering fixed and mobile plant mechanic (diesel fitter/mechanic) and engineering mechanical trade (maintenance - diesel fitting) qualifications, up from 2.8% in July 2015.
