Cows and prime heifers prominent at Emerald sale

A slight increase in numbers saw a yarding of 1254 head penned for the Emerald cattle sale on Thursday.
The yarding consisted of some very good lines of cows and prime heifers and a very limited and mixed quality yarding of store cattle.
This week saw the inclusion of a few lines of plainer lesser quality cattle from northern areas of the state, which agents said affected averages.
A full panel of meatworks buyers were present and all operating in a cheaper market, although the better quality pens still attracted solid competition.
Blackbrook Holdings, Allambie, Springsure, sold a line of prime Brangus cross cows reaching 217.2c/kg and weighed 596 kgs for $1296/head.
They also sold prime heifers weighing 550 kgs reaching 249.2c/kg to return $1370/head.
Neville and Annette Hinrichsen, Durrandella, Alpha, sold heavy Brahman cows topping at 218.2c/kg weighing 630 kgs and return $1374/head.
Alan, Julie and Cody Hay, EKA, Jericho, sold a line of red Brahman/Braford cross cows topping at 216.2c/kg. The lead pen of Brahman cows weighed 616 kgs which made 213.2c/kg to return $1314/head.
George, Maree and Steve Saunders, Medway Park, Bogantungan, sold Charbray cows weighing 580 kgs which made 215.2c/kg to return $1248/head.
Jack and Bev Buffington, Steel Wings, Springsure, sold Charolais cross weaner steers weighing 288 kgs which made 285.2c/kg to return $823/head. Their weaner heifers weighed 230 kgs which made 219.2c/kg to return $506/head.
