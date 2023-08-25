Queensland Country Life
Emerald sale attracts good lines of cows and prime heifers

August 25 2023
Cows and prime heifers prominent at Emerald sale

A slight increase in numbers saw a yarding of 1254 head penned for the Emerald cattle sale on Thursday.

