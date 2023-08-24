It was a momentous day for the Reid family of Talbalba Herefords on Thursday when they achieved a sale record top price, whilst surpassing six figures, at their on-property sale at Bringalily, near Millmerran.
Steve, Debbie, Kate, Meg and Brooke Reid sold 55 of 62 bulls for a clearance of 89 per cent and overall average price of $14,655, with their top priced bull, lot 21, Talbalba Kingswood T011, being knocked down for $102,000.
Auctioneer Mark Duthie, GDL, let out a laugh when Meg Tully of Auctions Plus kicked off the bidding at $5000, but what followed was an intense bidding war between several online parties from interstate.
In the end, it was the partnership of Andrew and Carolyn McLaughlin, Valma Poll Herefords, Whitemore, Tasmania, along with Cam Clements, Nova Poll Herefords, West Ridgley, Tasmania, who secured the sale topper.
Paul Sykes, Karoonda Park, in the Victorian High Country at Gelantipy, was the underbidder for the bull.
An 18-month-old homozygous polled son of Days Kingswood Q139, also double polled, and out of Talbalba Choice P139, he weighed in at 709kg, had a scrotal circumference of 38 cm, and semen morphology of 85 per cent.
The catalogue described him as a "long, thick, soft bull with an outstanding carcase... with sire appeal to burn".
Stud principal Steve Reid described the six-figure price as "unbelievable" and said the bull had surpassed their expectations, despite being a standout from a young age.
Mr Reid said they were grateful to all of their returning customers who supported their stud each year.
Last year's sale achieved a top price of $91,000 for the Reid family, but the stud's previous record price, of $100,000 came in 2020, paid for Talbalba Emperor PO43, a horned 953kg, 24-month-old, jointly sold to Graeme Newnham, Cara Park Herefords, Delungra, NSW, and Ant Baillieu, Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura, Victoria.
Bulk buyers included longtime supporters of the Reids, the Hauff family of Blackall, who purchased five bulls at an average price of $11,000, and the Erbacher family of Kalang Grazing, Guluguba, who took home five bulls averaging $9400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.