Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Talbalba Herefords hits six figure top price

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
Updated August 24 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $102,000 sale topper, Talbalba Kingswood T011, with auctioneer Mark Duthie, Brooke, Kate, Meg, Debbie and Steve Reid. Pictures: Clare Adcock
The $102,000 sale topper, Talbalba Kingswood T011, with auctioneer Mark Duthie, Brooke, Kate, Meg, Debbie and Steve Reid. Pictures: Clare Adcock

It was a momentous day for the Reid family of Talbalba Herefords on Thursday when they achieved a sale record top price, whilst surpassing six figures, at their on-property sale at Bringalily, near Millmerran.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.