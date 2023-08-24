Queensland Country Life
Heather Smyth at NBRUC in Darwin: Flavour is the new tender for beef

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
August 25 2023 - 8:00am
Sensory scientist associate professor Heather Smyth, from the University of Queensland, is pushing for Australian beef to develop flavour profiles for premium products. Photo via UQ.
It's time to look beyond tenderness and develop a much more sophisticated understanding of the different flavour qualities of beef that provide hedonic experiences.

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

