Mount Isa experiencing best season in 50 years

By Samantha Campbell
August 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Elders Rural Mount Isa branch manager and livestock agent Sonny Siemer. Photo supplied.
Graziers in North West Queensland are experiencing their best season in 50 years, according to a Mount Isa agent.

