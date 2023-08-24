The possibility of using a petroleum basin in central-south west Queensland to store hydrogen or CO2 could be one of the outcomes of the longest deep-crustal seismic survey ever conducted by Geoscience Australia.
The $30.9m survey, undertaken by Data Driven Discoveries in the Adavale Basin through July, collected more than 1700 kilometres of new data, with an aim of revealing new insights into the hydrogen storage, groundwater and minerals potential of the under-explored basin.
Geoscience Australia also reprocessed approximately 2350 kilometres of historic data from the basin, described by DDD strategic basins director Mitchell Bouma as equal to more than half the width of Australia.
"It's a huge amount of data," he said. "By modernising the historic data from the 1960s to the 1980s and linking it with the newly acquired seismic data, the program will provide a more detailed understanding of the basin's resources and geological storage potential."
This includes its potential for storing hydrogen or carbon dioxide in underground, as the Adavale Basin is home to the largest known thick salt accumulation in eastern Australia, the Boree Salt deposit.
A DDD media release said the deposit could be used to safely store hydrogen gas.
"Just one salt storage facility could provide more energy than the largest battery power plant in Australia," it said.
The program used Vibroseis trucks - trucks fitted with vibrating plates - to send soundwaves into the ground, which then bounced off underground rock layers - like taking an ultrasound of the earth.
The reflected signals were recorded back at the surface by small sensors called geophones, which were placed at regular intervals along the survey line.
The data was then downloaded off the geophones, processed using sophisticated computer software and combined to create an image of the Earth.
"Using Vibroseis trucks for seismic surveys is advantageous as it's non-invasive and can cover large areas efficiently, making it suitable for regional studies such as this one across the Adavale Basin," Mr Bouma said.
The data from the survey will also be used to learn more about how the Australian crust evolved throughout geological time.
"By harnessing the power of historic and cutting-edge scientific data, we can accelerate discoveries to support Australia's energy transition," Mr Bouma said.
