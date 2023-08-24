A yarding of 2413 head were offered at Gracemere on Wednesday including 1490 steers, 613 heifers, 257 cows, 24 bulls and 29 cows and calves.
They were met with a full panel of buyers and all meatworks were in attendance.
Heavy cattle remained firm, according to agents, with cattle offloaded from Proserpine, south to Calliope and other local areas in between.
WS and KA Harrison, Theodore sold a pen of red Brahman bullocks for 266c weighing 599kg to return $1595/head.
B and B Brian, Biloela sold Simmental cross steers for 258c weighing 505kg to return $1303/head.
S and S Struss, Biloela sold Angus steers for 320c weighing 422kg to return $1352/head.
Woorabinda Pastoral Company, Bauhinia sold a run of 160 Brahman cross steers to top at 310c weighing 407kg to return $1262/head.
Ben Mccamley, Dululu sold a pen of EU Brahman steers for $2.78 c/kg weighing 370kg to return $1030 /head.
Telson Cattle Co, Dingo sold a pen of steers for 276c/kg weighing 298kg to return $825 per head.
R & LA Prange of Mt Larcom sold Brangus steers for 300c weighing 262kg to return $788 /head.
Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo, sold a pen of Droughtmaster weaner steers for 328 c/kg, weighing 245kg to return $806/hd.
L Rutherford, Glenroy sold Droughtmaster steers for 348c weighing 233kg to return $812/head.
Wotonga Pastoral Co, Nebo sold a run of Droughtmaster cows for 218c weighing 625kgs to return $1363/head.
Somerton Grazing St Lawrence sold a pen of Brahman cows for 216c/kg weighing 525kgs to return $1136 per head.
Wotonga Pastoral Co, Nebo sold a run of Droughtmaster heifers for 251c weighing 503kg to return $1264/hd.
Rebecca Gibbs-Willis of Calliope sold a pen of weaner heifers for 276c/kg weighing 269kg to return $743 per head.
Merv Moore, Dalma, sold a pen of Charbray heifers for 264 c/kg weighing 254 kg to return $671 /head.
