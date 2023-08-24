Queensland Country Life
Brahman bullocks make $1595/head at Gracemere sale

August 24 2023 - 2:00pm
The team at Ray White Rural with Droughtmaster steers from Lee Rutherford of Glenroy, which sold for 348c/kg at 212kg to return $741/hd. Picture: CQLX
A yarding of 2413 head were offered at Gracemere on Wednesday including 1490 steers, 613 heifers, 257 cows, 24 bulls and 29 cows and calves.

