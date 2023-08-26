Forget about Barbie Land - Talwood was where all the pink was at last week, when the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation's Pink Ladies Day took over the Talwood Recreation Grounds.
The day, a continuation of the hugely popular Weengallon Pink Ladies Day tradition, was once again a great opportunity for the local community to get together and raise much-needed funds for rural women's health.
The beneficiary of this year's support will be the refurbishment of the birthing suites at Goondiwindi Hospital, which have been on the hospital staff's wish list for some time.
The 400 guests this year were joined by passionate bush advocate, photographer and host of her new podcast Damsel in Success, Edwina Robertson.
Together with Goondiwindi psychologist Chantal Corish, the pair inspired listeners with stories of entrepreneurial spirit, showing how country women's business acumen can succeed.
Toowoomba Hospital Foundation CEO Alison Kennedy said Talwood Pink Ladies Day was a day of inspiration, shopping, and friendship.
It goes back to 2000, when a group of local women organised a lunch and fashion parade to support the area's once-a-week kindy service.
"This year was our second year hosting this incredible event at Talwood and we were super excited to transform the recreation grounds into a wonderland of markets, yummy food, drinks, and of course fundraising," Ms Kennedy said.
"We've received lots of wonderful feedback and hope to be back bigger and better next year."
They're not yet sure how much money has been raised for the cause this year.
