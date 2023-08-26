Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Free

Around 400 attended Pink Ladies Day at Talwood in 2023

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 26 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Forget about Barbie Land - Talwood was where all the pink was at last week, when the Toowoomba Hospital Foundation's Pink Ladies Day took over the Talwood Recreation Grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.