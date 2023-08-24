A partnership from Tasmania has outlaid a six-figure sum for a bull at the Talbalba Herefords bull sale at Millmerran.
Bidding on AuctionsPlus, Andrew and Carolyn McLaughlin, Valma Poll Herefords, Whitemore, Tasmania, along with Cam Clements, Nova Poll Herefords, West Ridgley, Tasmania, paid $102,000 for Talbalba Kingswood T011, coming into the ring as lot 21.
The homozygous polled bull was sired by Days Kingswood Q139, also double polled, and out of Talbalba Choice P139.
The 18-month-old bull weighed 709kg, had a scrotal circumference of 38 cm, and semen morphology of 85 per cent.
The catalogue describes him as a "long, thick, soft bull with an outstanding carcase... with sire appeal to burn".
Paul Sykes, Karoonda Park, in the Victorian High Country at Gelantipy, was the underbidder for the bull.
Last year's sale achieved a top price of $91,000 for the Reid family, but the stud's previous record price, of $100,000 came in 2020, paid for Talbalba Emperor PO43, a horned 953kg, 24-month-old, jointly sold to Graeme Newnham, Cara Park Herefords, Delungra, NSW, and Ant Baillieu, Yarram Park Herefords, Willaura, Victoria.
More to come.
