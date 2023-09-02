The Brafords' ability to hold up in the dry and its versatility in a crossbreeding program has made the breed a mainstay in the Robson family's business.
Wayne Robson runs the operation with his partner Lisa Edwards, and his parents David and Josephine Robson on Mt View, 40km north of Morven, and Ouida Downs, which is situated a further 20km north of the town, in the Shire of Murweh.
Mt View, which the Robsons purchased in 1971, consists of open downs, brigalow, and box country with a small area of mulga, while Ouida Downs, purchased in 2005, is much the same.
Wayne Robson said the family first began using Brafords in 1985, mainly to aid in reducing the eye cancer issues that were impacting their then predominately Hereford herd.
"We since switched breeds with Brafords becoming our base due to their ability to handle the dry weather we frequently contend with at Morven," Mr Robson said.
"At Mt View we put Angus bulls over the Braford first calf heifers, to help with calving ease moving forward. We don't keep any of these first calves," he said.
"At Ouida Downs, we cross Charolais bulls over the Brafords. The Brafords are good mums, with good milk. We've found we can cross any breed over them and the weight gains in the crossbred steer progeny produced have been unbelievable."
It has been a challenging season for the family with just 178mm of rain descending across each property to date this year.
"We received 18mm in May, 10mm in June, and 28mm on July 4, with nothing further since. We are currently putting out two tonnes of dry lick per week to help the breeders. We are looking forward to some summer rain."
The Robsons put their bulls in with the Braford breeding herd from November through to February when they're removed so weaning and branding activities can be carried out.
"We cull old cows at eight to nine-year's-old, as well as any that come in empty. We're just finishing testing the heifers and so far we are at a 97 per cent fertility rate with those, while the cows are usually between 94 to 95pc fertile annually."
Mr Robson said they target the heavy feeder market with a 480 to 500kg article at 20 to 24-months-old.
"80pc of these still have their milk teeth and for the last two or three years they have all gone to Lloyd family's Wieambilla feedlot, in Chinchilla."
The Robsons also sold weaner steers and heifers at the Roma Saleyards in mid-July where their Charolais/Braford-cross heifers topped at 290c/kg, weighing 318kg on average for a return of $923 per head.
It was in 1999 that the Robsons first attended the National Braford Sale and they have continued to attend the sale every year since.
"We also attend the New Dimension Sale at Bell each year. That was just held on the weekend and we picked up a couple of good bulls there. We then head up to Rockhampton for the National to get the rest of our bulls for the year."
He said the variety of bulls available at the National sale in combination with the vendors usually offering their best genetics for the year there makes it an appealing sale to attend.
The Robsons bought two bulls at the National last year, one of which was from Amy and Tim McNamara's MCN Braford stud in Bell.
"The MCN bull was quiet in the paddock and at the yards. He's a muscular bull, with good height, length, feet, and weight for age, the latter of which is important for us when chasing the feeder market. He has acclimatised well to our conditions at Morven."
Mr Robsons said he'll be looking for a similar type of bull at this year's National sale
"We'll hopefully secure a lower content Braford as they get weight on the steer progeny quickly, which allows for a fast turnaround to marketing them."
