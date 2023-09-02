Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Brafords are an ideal cross option for Robsons

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Robson family first began using Brafords in 1985, with the breed later becoming their base due to their ability to withstand the often dry condition in Morven. Pictures supplied
The Robson family first began using Brafords in 1985, with the breed later becoming their base due to their ability to withstand the often dry condition in Morven. Pictures supplied

The Brafords' ability to hold up in the dry and its versatility in a crossbreeding program has made the breed a mainstay in the Robson family's business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.