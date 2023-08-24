It was an exciting day in Emerald on August 23 with a packed out buyers gallery at the 19th annual Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus bull sale.
The Holzwart family properties spread over about 3237 hectares (8000 acres) in central Queensland's Emerald.
The family expressed how happy they were to have such great support from solid repeat and new buyers.
RBV Rural director, livestock and property agent and auctioneer Matt Beard described the bidding as "fairly strong" with a great base in the Angus, with buyers starting at $5000.
He said the Charolais had a bit more of an established clientele, with a lot of bidding, meaning a higher average, but bidding was not as strong in the bottom end of the catalogue.
Buyers came from Emerald, Middlemount, Mingela, Alpha, Barcaldine, Gogango, Clermont, Comet, Dingo, Beaufort, Springsure, Biloela, Longreach, Ilfracombe, Capella, Torrens, Wycarrbah, Collinsville, Augathella, Calen, and Rollenston.
It was a warm August day for the sale, reaching tops of 28 °C.
