Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus sale 2023 photos

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
August 24 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was an exciting day in Emerald on August 23 with a packed out buyers gallery at the 19th annual Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus bull sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Jounalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.