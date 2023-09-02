Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Braford is core to Meek family's business

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 3 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Meek with a selection of his pure Braford cattle, which he considers to be "lovely cattle" that provide the family with many market options. Picture supplied
Jack Meek with a selection of his pure Braford cattle, which he considers to be "lovely cattle" that provide the family with many market options. Picture supplied

The market versatility provided by the Meek family's Braford commercial breeding operation has seen the breed become the sole focus of their program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.