The market versatility provided by the Meek family's Braford commercial breeding operation has seen the breed become the sole focus of their program.
Jack Meek, with his mother Wilma, run their Braford herd on Cargara, between Augathella and Tambo, which has been in the family for 60 years.
Mr Meek said while they have a good body, of what is now quite dry feed on their flat to slightly undulating developed buffel country, their rainfall this year has been well below average.
"The cattle are holding their condition and we have put in an order for dry lick blocks, however, there is an eight-week waiting list due to many others being in the same boat as us. Hopefully, we receive some rain in the meantime," Mr Meek said.
The Meeks began utilising Brafords four decades ago, and Mr Meek has been rapt with their capabilities.
"They're lovely cattle that provide us with many market options. It's great to look out in the paddock and see the lines of deep red-coated, white-faced cattle," he said.
The Meeks leave their bulls in with the breeding herd year-round.
"We don't preg-test but we do get very high calving rates with very few dry heifers or cows."
They sell their weaner steers and cull heifers through the Roma Saleyards, off their mothers at 350kg.
"We do keep some bullocks and feeder steers on, which are also sold at Roma. We're very happy with the prices we get there, we don't need to go any further afield to sell.
For as long as the Meeks have been breeding Brafords they've been attending the National Braford Sale.
"Over 40 years, we've made lots of good friends there, so it's great to catch up with them at the National and to see all the bulls each vendor has for sale each year."
Last year, Mr Meek purchased three bulls, all from the Amor family's, Carinya Stud, who he has been sourcing bulls from for 15 years.
"Considering how dry it has been at Cargara, these bulls have performed very well. It's clear that the Amors bulls don't just sit around the water until sale time, they go out in the paddock and work. There is also great strength in the Carinya female herd, which produce good weight for age in the weaners, and they keep breeding on each year."
"These bulls all have a beautiful temperament and great bone, structure, and weight for age. They're very soft and they put a lot of that softness into the progeny produced by them."
Mr Meek said he'll be looking to buy another three or four bulls at the 2023 National.
"We'll be looking for similar bulls to what we bought from Carinya last year, just some different bloodlines this year."
