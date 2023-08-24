Silverdale market softens

There were 409 cattle yarded at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
Agents reported the export and slaughter market remained similar to last week, while most other descriptions saw a decline in price due to the continuing dry period.
BD Lester sold Hereford cross medium cows for 223c/kg or $1172.
Brahman cows from JA Delroy sold for 218c or $1255.
J and K Brady sold Friesian dairy cull cows for 170c or $1080.
Hereford bulls from RB Lester sold for 235c or $1917.
G and R Webster sold Santa full mouth ox for 260c or $1710.
NW Schmidt sold Angus cross heavy heifers for 248c or $1279.
Limo cross heavy feeder steers from JC and SL Brook sold for 304c or $1437.
C and C Wilson sold Santa cross light feeder steers for 281c or $928.
SJ Christensen sold Santa yearling mickeys for 241c or $760.
RD and JM Edwards sold Angus grain assist heifers for 265c or $982.
Droughtmaster feeder heifers from D.N Weber sold for 230c or $909.
B and B McKiernan sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for 210c or $589.
JC Beaumont sold Charbray weaner steers for 291c or $610.
Santa weaner steers from WMR Callinan sold for 289c or $767.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.