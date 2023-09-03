The Webster family, situated in Goomboorian, 25km from Gympie, have grand plans for the homozygous polled (PP) Braford bull, they've named Joe, which they purchased from the Galloway family, Ascot Neimen Stud, in February of this year.
On their property, which has been in the family since the early 1900s, the Websters have been using Brafords since the 1970s on their hilly volcanic country with red and black soil. Greg and Lyn Webster run the business with their son Lee, his wife Michelle, and their children Jared and Ebony.
In 1972, the Websters established their Goomora Braford stud, first with Glenlee Stud genetics, and later with bulls from the Doonside and Ascot studs.
"We bought commercial females and classified them to mate to these bulls," Lee Webster said.
The colour of the Braford has been an attraction to the family since they began their study with Herefords.
"They are quiet by nature and adapt well to our country. We aim to produce bull with good bone structure, that are dark in colour and with a tidy sheath."
To source further high-grade genetics for their herd, the Websters have been buying bulls out of the National Braford Sale for 40 years.
"The sale appeals to us as we're able to select from a great range of stud breedings. It's also a great time for us to catch up with our fellow Braford breeders."
One such breeder is the Galloways, whom the Websters have considered good friends for many years.
"Joe, the bull we bought from the Galloways earlier this year, has since been classified. He's a higher-content Brahman bull with a tidy sheath. the plan is that we'll put him over our horned females to try and increase our poll influence in the herd. We've purchased many cattle from the Galloways over the years, which we've found very helpful in our herd."
Ascot Neiman will be offering 16 bulls at the National sale this year. These bulls have been paddock reared prior to sale preparation beginning in May.
"Once again we are focusing on producing strong polled bulls and this year we have nine bulls that are homozygous polled," Jill Galloway said.
The Galloways have been striving to have an all-polled herd for many years and their female herd is now visually 98 per cent polled.
"Our new ambition is to be able to breed and present 100pc PP drafts at sales as the demand is now present from many cattlemen who are prepared to pay that bit extra for the article," she said.
Her son Dan Galloway said if you want to breed a flatback then you should look at a Braford.
"Its diversification and makeup have all the traits to achieve the result required," he said.
