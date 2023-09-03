Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Polled Braford pursuit for Webster family

MS
By Matt Sherrington
September 3 2023 - 10:00am
Braford heifers produced by the Webster family at their property in Goomboorian, 25km from Gympie, where they're striving to increase the polled influence in their herd. Picture supplied
The Webster family, situated in Goomboorian, 25km from Gympie, have grand plans for the homozygous polled (PP) Braford bull, they've named Joe, which they purchased from the Galloway family, Ascot Neimen Stud, in February of this year.

