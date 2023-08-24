"We cater for about 100 kids, from age 8 to 18 years. It used to be up to age 25, but now the older ones can come back and be group leaders and help out the younger ones. Parents used to drop their kids off and return to collect them, but now it has become a big social event on the Santa Gertrudis calendar and parents take their holidays and help out. It is great for the breed, the industry and the town of Warwick."