Gary Waldock has Santa Gertrudis in his blood.
He believes the gentle giants of the cattle world are "an infectious breed", which have played a part in he and his family's life for the most part of 40 years.
"They are very intelligent and inquisitive, and like being around people. Being a Bos Indicus breed they had a hell of a name once, but now due to classifying and culling they are very easy to handle," Mr Waldock said.
Getting involved in Santa Gertrudis when he purchased his first bull at age 33, Mr Waldock went on to run both stud and commercial herds in northern NSW over the next three and a half decades.
Operating a poultry farm, processing and sales business on 24 hectares at Casino, Mr Waldock and his wife, Roslyn, ran "a few commercial Herefords", before being introduced to the Santa Gertrudis breed in 1985, and registered their stud, Rosgar, in 1991.
They then moved to Tenterfield in 1992 purchasing 243ha where they continued operating their Rosgar stud operation. After purchasing two other properties in the district, totalling 647ha, the Waldock's built up a pure Santa Gertrudis herd of 120 stud and commercial cattle.
"We initally bought the Santa bulls to eradicate eye problems with the Herefords, and the Santa/Hereford cross females had great mothering ability, however we gradually phased out that cross, and got into straight Santas," Mr Waldock said.
"There were a lot of dingo problems around Tenterfield, and in those days there were very few polled cattle. We never dehorned our females so they had a fighting chance, but we dehorned our bulls. They are now predominantly polled."
The Waldocks were a part of both the Summerland group at Casino and Northern Breeders Group at Tamworth, and sold bulls for many years at their annual sales.
"We bred about 30-35 sale bulls per year for around 20 years," Mr Waldock said.
Getting involved in liquid feed supplements, Mr Waldock was the first Anipro agent for Primac in the early 1990's, and time was his enemy whilst trying to travel the show circuit with his youngest daughter, Toni, and their cattle team.
However, the Waldock family very quickly became familiar faces around the show rings of Lismore, Casino, Tenterfield, Inverell, Glen Innes, Warwick and Toowoomba over the next 20 years, with Toni cutting her teeth in the show ring at a very young age.
"Toni got involved in Rural Youth when she was about ten, and the kids were all dragging around a calf, so the start of showing began, after we purchased our first SG bull and stud cows. I bought my first Santa bull from the Christiansen family's Santa Rio stud at Rosewood."
Over ensuing years they purchased from Rosevale, Gyranda and other studs, with their Rosgar stud based on the bloodlines of Rosevale and Gyranda studs.
"I liked the Rosevale and Gyranda bulls as they were bred in forest country, and Tenterfield is one of the harshest climates for breeding cattle," Mr Waldock said.
"It's granite country and it's very cold. The winters there were bloody atrocious. Bulls bred on forest country are better than those bred on the softer country, as they are hardier - they have to be to survive. If you are culling cows on fertility and production, you can certainly work it out in that environment."
A stalwart of the Santa Gertrudis National Youth Camp since its inception in 1986, Mr Waldock still plays an active role in the annual camp which he believes is the breeding ground for the next crop of Australian cattle producers.
"Many studs have started from that camp, as we give a prize of a stud heifer to the champion herdsman each year," he said.
Mr Waldock's involvement began when Toni took part in the very first National Youth Camp which was held in Toowoomba.
"After a few years, we decided to move the event to the Warwick Showgrounds, and we never missed a camp there until the floods of 2011, when we had to cancel as the grounds were under water. After 2011, we relocated to Warwick's Morgan Park, and have been there ever since."
Mr Waldock said the concept of the national youth camp has never faltered in it's 36 year history, and each January, participants come from all over Australia, as well as around the world.
"We cater for about 100 kids, from age 8 to 18 years. It used to be up to age 25, but now the older ones can come back and be group leaders and help out the younger ones. Parents used to drop their kids off and return to collect them, but now it has become a big social event on the Santa Gertrudis calendar and parents take their holidays and help out. It is great for the breed, the industry and the town of Warwick."
The Waldocks now have four grandsons, Elih, Murdoch, Quincy, and Ben, and one granddaughter, Darcy, with the boys keen on cattle showing as well taking part in several youth camps with their grandfather.
"I think showing cattle teaches kids so much. Toni was a shy little girl, but had such an eye for stock, and she ended up travelling around the local show circuit showing our cattle and as an associate judge with David Bondfield and Greg Chappell," he said.
We initally bought the Santa bulls to eradicate eye problems with the Herefords, and the Santa/Hereford cross females had great mothering ability, however we gradually phased out that cross, and got into straight Santas- Gary Waldock, Warwick
Whilst living in Casino, the Waldock's were very involved in Beef Week, which was a huge event for the cattle industry and the town.
"Each breed had a young lady representing them and our eldest daughter, Bobbe, representing the Santa Gertrudis breed, was crowned Beef Week Queen in 1994," Mr Waldock said.
Nowadays, the Waldock's have retired to Warwick, and Mr Waldock enjoys travelling the length and breadth of Australia, with his trusty kelpie dogs as his travelling companions. He can also be found at the odd Santa Gertrudis stud sale in his "U beaut" off road caravan, catching up with some old mates, giving a helping hand if needed, and keeping abreast of the market trends.
From first glance entering the Waldock's home it is evident that Santa Gertrudis have been a major part of their lives. Pride of place is a trophy for the Grand Champion interbreed bull at the 100th Anniversary Killarney Show in 2012. "No-one will ever be able to do that again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.