Peter Joliffe wasn't always a "Santa man", but good luck trying to talk him into switching breeds any time soon.
Purchasing his grandfather's property, Walhallow, north of Amby, in 1971, Mr Joliffe first had Herefords running on his family's Maranoa district property.
"My grandfather, Mort (William) Hamilton, was all Herefords when I came here but I worked in Clermont on a place in the early 1970's, and I was mates with people at Alpha Station who got me into Santa Gertrudis," he said.
"I went and helped them once when they were weighing steers. I was so impressed by the terrific weight gains of the Santa Gertrudis - they just blew me away. They sold me my first Santa bulls and I bought a deck of Santa cross heifers from them, and that's how we started."
Today, Mr Joliffe, and wife, Sue, run a commercial herd which fluctuates between 1000 and 1200 head of branded Santa Gertrudis cross cattle on 11,736 hectares of mixed country, including a third taken up by Taboonbay State Forest.
With 7092ha of freehold country, including half improved pastures and half which became "shaded in" when Vegetation Management laws came into place, plus another 3833ha of state forestry lease, Mr Joliffe said he was conscious of having cattle to suit the type of country they graze on.
"In this country, you've got to have a little bit of Bos Indicus of some sort because the country is very undulating and they've got to be able to walk and climb. They (Santa Gertrudis) seem to manage that pretty well," he said.
"We have a 100 year lease on the state forest country, but you can't run stock in it because it's too thick. And it's still thickening; it hasn't stopped since I've been here, and that's fifty years now.
"The cattle just hate being in there. They hang on the fence and look over and wonder what they've done wrong. We'd like to do something to it, but because of the laws the way they are, we aren't able to touch it, so it 's unviable."
Running mainly Santa Gertrudis on their improved pastures, the Joliffe's also utilise the traits of the Brahman in a cross that thrives in their harsher timber country.
"We really can only utilise the improved pastures for any quality grazing, which we also have to keep working on to keep it clean, due to the thickening vegetation, which keeps trying to take over," Mr Joliffe said.
Turning over between 300 and 400 head each year, the Joliffe's have traditionally sold into the feeder market, predominantly to Brindley Park Feedlot, at Roma.
"We keep everything to feeder weight, and sell our heifers as rising two year olds around 430 kilograms on average, and steers go just before the winter, so we usually sell in May at around the 450kg mark. We run mainly red cattle, but have put a Droughtmaster with the heifers sometimes for a bit of hardiness, which helps I think," he said.
However, Mr Joliffe can't speak more highly of the Santa Gertrudis breed, and lists the traits he continues to be attracted to. "Their weight gain is always good, and their doing ability and ease of handling is very important. Our most recent heifers we got in the yards, had been 13km from the house, and not touched for 12 months. We walked them home in 2-3 hours, and they just follow each other. The Bos Indicus cross is good to walk if you have to go kilometres."
Breeding also for temperament, Mr Joliffe said they had purchased bulls from several different studs over the years, buying an average of three or four bulls annually.
"We have always liked to change the breed a bit, but temperament is very important, so we have bought from the Fox family at Cooinda Santa Gertrudis stud, Proston, because their bulls are quiet, as well as the Heartland Breeders Group sale in Roma."
Mr Joliffe also listed ease of calving, good teeth, no cancer eyes and not much blight, as other advantages with his largely Santa Gertrudis herd. Due to the harshness of their country, the Joliffe's incorporate some supplementary feeding into their production program.
"We've found that you've got to keep them doing, and going ahead putting on kilos, so we put lick blocks out pretty much all year round. I think that if the cows are really good and healthy when it does stop raining, they are going to last longer into the dry," Mr Joliffe said.
"The few head of cattle running in forestry when the season permits also get a continuous supply of Molafos. Also when we wean our heifers, because we join them just rising 12 months we give them Molafos right through to when we join in about February, before they head to the herd. We find they develop a lot bigger and quicker and when they are ready to calve they are pretty much cow size."
While doing it tough during the drought which peaked in 2019, the Joliffe's, like most cattle producers, have enjoyed bumper seasons since.
With La Nina prevailing in most of the country up until recently, Mr Joliffe said he would "never hunt rain away", as he remembers all too well the drought years, and admits that in 2019, they were almost at the stage where they were prepared to sell off most of their cattle, and just try to keep their breeders alive.
"There was no food or fodder anywhere, but then it started to rain, and we were just lucky it rained when it did. Our seasons have been tremendous, and over the last three winter's here it's the first time we've had steers put on weight right through and keep improving with their weight gains," he said.
With quite a variation of soils, Mr Joliffe said he had a mix of Brigalow, Belah, Box, Ironbark, sand and even spinifix on the hills.
"We haven't got a lot of really good heavy soil that's slow to get away, but we are lucky to have a lot of variation. The Buffel made this country, as in 2019 when it started to rain, we didn't get big falls but we had feed within a week which was a life saver," he said.
The Joliffe's are assured of a continuation of their legacy, with both sons, Dan and Len, while having trades, agisting blocks to run Santa Gertrudis on the home property, and their daughter, Felicity, who lives in Dalby, also helps out when needed, as well as their seven grandchildren.
"Everyone bounces ideas around, which is really great. Because we have such undulating terrain, we usually muster on horses and four wheelers. The whole family takes part at mustering time. It's a wonderful opportunity to get the grandkids out and teach them how to work and they love it."
