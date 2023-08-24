However, Mr Joliffe can't speak more highly of the Santa Gertrudis breed, and lists the traits he continues to be attracted to. "Their weight gain is always good, and their doing ability and ease of handling is very important. Our most recent heifers we got in the yards, had been 13km from the house, and not touched for 12 months. We walked them home in 2-3 hours, and they just follow each other. The Bos Indicus cross is good to walk if you have to go kilometres."