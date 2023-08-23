Loyal central and central western Queensland repeat buyers, coupled with new buyers wrapped their support around the Holzwart family of Emerald at their 19th annual Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus bull sale on August 23.
At the conclusion of the sale 83 bulls were sold under the hammer, but agents later reported lot 25, sold to an online buyer, was pulled post sale.
The demand from the packed buying gallery at the Ag-Grow bull selling complex in Emerald and online bidders saw a combined gross total of $1.082 million.
Ryan Holzwart said the family felt overwhelmed by the support and were feeling very happy with how the sale went even though they predicted it would be back on last years' sale, which topped at $36,000, with 83 bulls cleared for a $18,903 average.
"We honestly didn't quite know what to expect but we're very happy," he said.
"People are probably recognising the quality even when the chips are down a bit, the quality always sells and pays us well and I think that was reflected here."
"I think the industry is in a great place, a decent rain would go a long way, but there's still a lot of confidence and it's certainly optimistic for the Australian beef market," Mr Holzwart said.
After final calculations 82 Charolais and Angus bulls were sold to an average of $13,195.
The 40 Charolais bulls were cleared for an average of $13,525 while the 42 Angus bulls cleared for an average of $12,880.
The top price of $28,000 was reached by an Angus bull, while the top price in the Charolais reached $21,000 on two occasions.
The sale topping Angus was the 21-month-old Bauhinia Park S242, which was knocked down to first time buyer John Collins, of Gogano stud Yaraandoo Brangus, 'Esdale'.
He was the son of Mandayen Hector P417, and out of Brooklana Champagne M89.
He scanned 124 square centimetres at the eye muscle area, 13mm and 8mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 7 per cent for intramuscular fat.
Mr Collins has a 450 hectare property with about 450 breeders.
He said Bauhinia Park S242 would take on stud duties over high content Brahman and Brangus stud cows.
"It will just be on property stud duties, I'm not going to milk him or anything at this stage, I'll see what his calves are like. Down the track if he proves he's ok then I'll collect him," Mr Collins said.
He said he had been chasing an Angus bull for a while as he had largely tended towards sourcing seed in the last few years, but was ready to see a bull in action at his property again.
"To me he was the pick of the Angus sales and ticked all the boxes," he said.
"He was perfectly balanced which is important to stud cattle, he was structurally correct and he looked like he would hold up well. I don't want anything that's just going to fall to pieces.
"He had a really good temperament too, just that placid nature, but still looks mobile enough to cover a bit of territory. People were getting into the yard with him and nothing seemed to phase him," Mr Collins said.
In the Charolais, Bauhinia Park Statesman (R/F), reaching $21,000, was sold to first-time buyer Phillip Lamb of Lamb Pastoral Co. in Biloela.
The 23-month-old was the son of ANC Lastovski ANCL279F and out of Bauhinia Park J71.
He scanned 137 square centimetres at the eye muscle area, 9mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 3.6pc for intramuscular fat.
Mr Lamb runs a 6880 hectare commercial and stud operation (Abbottsford), with a Brahman cross herd, holding a preference for Charolais and Limousin in the cross. He runs about 400 stud and 600 commercial breeders.
He said he liked the Charbray as they worked well in terms of marketability as he was predominantly selling into the store market.
The bull he purchased would be put back over commercial Brahman breeders with the intention to breed more F1 Charbray bulls for on-farm.
Although he only made the call on the bull yesterday, what caught his eye was the bull's good weight, volume holding, and that he was similar to the style he breeds on his own property in terms of "nice soft flesh".
The Hicks family of Mulgrave Grazing Company, Barcaldine, were the bulk buyers of the day with their purchase of six bulls, averaging $15,167 including the other top Charolais bull, Bauhinia Park Sky Rocket (R/F).
The 20-month-old was the son of polled 4 Ways Mario and out of Bauhinia Park Sandra 15 (R/F).
He scanned 136 square centimetres at the eye muscle area, 10mm and 7mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats, and 4.5pc for intramuscular fat.
The Hicks family runs its commercial cattle across 52,609 hectares, with the bulls purchased at the sale to be put over Brahman cows.
They usually send steers to be finished in Blackall and sold into to the meatworks or export markets.
Matt Hicks said the family liked to put the Charolais bulls over Brahman cows for a "great" crossed finished steer. He said the cross still had meat and softness while also suiting the Desert Uplands country.
Mr Hicks said he had a look at Bauhinia Park Sky Rocket (R/F) a couple of months ago and he, "definitely stood out", but was disappointed he didn't also walk away with lot 5 Bauhinia Park Stetson (R/F), which he was out-bid on by Whitehead Pastoral Company.
The Hicks have been long-term supporters of the Holzwart family sale, purchasing five bulls to average $17,600 in 2022.
Fellow volume buyer Cremorne Cattle Company out of Alpha also purchased a total of six bulls to average $13,500.
Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
