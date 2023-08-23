Queensland Country Life
Angus bull tops Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus sale in Emerald

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
August 23 2023
RVB Rural director and auctioneer Mathew Beard, vendor Jeff Holzwart of Bauhinia Park Angus, buyer John Collins of Yaraandoo Brangus stud, GDL Rockhampton agent Georgie Connor, with the sale-topping Angus bull Bauhinia Park S242, which sold for $28,000. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
RVB Rural director and auctioneer Mathew Beard, vendor Jeff Holzwart of Bauhinia Park Angus, buyer John Collins of Yaraandoo Brangus stud, GDL Rockhampton agent Georgie Connor, with the sale-topping Angus bull Bauhinia Park S242, which sold for $28,000. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

Loyal central and central western Queensland repeat buyers, coupled with new buyers wrapped their support around the Holzwart family of Emerald at their 19th annual Bauhinia Park Charolais and Angus bull sale on August 23.

