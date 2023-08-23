Queensland Country Life
KellCo Rural Agencies feeder sale success at Monto

By Lucy Kinbacher
August 23 2023 - 1:00pm
Vendors Craig and Trudy Hampson, Springfield Simmentals, Monto, with KellCo's Andrew Cavanagh. Picture by KellCo Rural Agencies
Demand from buyers at the inaugural KellCo Rural feeder sale at Monto on Tuesday was so strong that agents had the yarding of 795 head sold in 40 minutes.

