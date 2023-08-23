Demand from buyers at the inaugural KellCo Rural feeder sale at Monto on Tuesday was so strong that agents had the yarding of 795 head sold in 40 minutes.
The offering of pre-weighed cattle from Monto and surrounding areas, which included at least 90 per cent pre-treated, was a buyer's delight and attracted prices that agents described as fully firm or dearer than normal expectations.
KellCo Rural Agencies director Andrew Cavanagh said feedlots in both the Burnett and Darling Downs regions were active.
"Feeder cattle have always been a bit part of our business and we've only had the yards for 12 months so we thought it was a good thing to showcase some of the top quality feeder out of the area and give buyers a chance to buy in a run and in one spot," he said.
"Vendors went to a lot of effort to pre-treat cattle so they were right to go direct to feedlots and it was very well received."
Export feeders, between 400 to 500 kilograms, were said to have made from 320c/kg to 340c/kg, while trade steers made from 330c/kg to 350c/kg.
Flatback trade heifers sold for 260c/kg to 285c/kg while Brahman trade heifers made from 220c/kg to 250c/kg.
SA and PK Leahy, Monto, sold a feature line of 161 Santa and Santa cross steers that were almost exclusively bought by a repeat buyer on the Downs.
Their steers weighing 408kg made 340c/kg to return $1389/hd while the 386kg steers made 346c/kg or $1339/hd.
Monto Simmental breeders Craig and Trudy Hampson found time before their bull sale in Gracemere on Monday to offload 39 feeder steers and 30 feeder heifers, all first-cross Simbrahs.
Their steers weighed 486kg at 332c/kg to return $1615/hd while Mr Hampson said their heifers sold for around 254c/kg.
They normally target the feeder market and offload cattle straight from the paddock through KellCo.
"But we thought we would support the sale and the new idea and see how it goes," Mr Hampson said.
"It was better than any other sale and it was good to see buyers could turn up and get 800 feeder cattle that can all hit a market, all pre-weighed and mostly pre-cleared and ready to go.
"It showed in that they sold the whole lot in 40 minutes. Buyers could stand up there and buy 60 or so in a run."
In other results, Droughtmaster steers from JA and SN Clarke sold to 328c/kg at 473kg to return $1554/hd.
Augustine Family Grazing sold Santa cross steers to 348c/kg at 365kg to return $1273/hd.
Brangus cross heifers from AB and HM Webb sold to 272c/kg at 387kg to return $1054.78/hd
Charolais cross heifers from GA and DK Bidgood sold to 280c/kg at 361kg to return $1011/hd.
Brahman cross heifers sold by Goolah Grazing made 220c/kg at 395kg to return $869/hd while those of KS and LA Ogle sold to 248c/kg at 387kg to return $962/hd.
