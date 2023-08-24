Top notch 2823 hectare (6976 acre) freehold Central Queensland cattle property Yatton is back on the market.
Located 6km from the Clarke Creek, 195km north of Rockhampton, 203km south of Mackay, and 81km east of Middlemount, the property is a good mix of developed brigalow and softwood scrub country running onto downs and coolibah river country along the Isaac River.
Improved pastures include buffel, green panic, urochloa, bambatsi, couch, seca and some native grasses.
The river country features fertile black soil flats with areas along the watercourses shaded by blue gum, river red gum, coolabah and Moreton Bay ash.
There are 11 main paddocks and two holding paddocks supported by a new laneway system with ample water coolers.
The boundary is a combination of timber and steel posts with four barbed wires, while the internal fencing is steel posts with three and four barbed wires.
Yatton is very well watered.
The 3.5km frontage to the Isaac River provides year round stock and domestic water, including to a system of tanks and troughs.
There is also a new 30,000 cubic metre dam equipped with a four inch solar powered pump and two poly tanks integrated into the water system.
There is also a 410 megalitre water licence, which could be developed for irrigation.
Improvements include a three bedroom heritage style homestead, two bedroom cottage, sheds and yards.
Yatton is well located to three export abattoirs, the CQLX saleyards at Gracemere and a number of commercial feedlots.
The property was last sold at auction in 2020 for $7.4 million - about $2621/ha ($1061/acre).
Yatton will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Rockhampton on September 28.
Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural, Rockhampton.
