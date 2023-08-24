Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Top notch Central Queensland property Yatton back on the market

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
August 24 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Top notch 2823 hectare freehold Central Queensland cattle property Yatton is back on the market. Picture supplied
Top notch 2823 hectare freehold Central Queensland cattle property Yatton is back on the market. Picture supplied

Top notch 2823 hectare (6976 acre) freehold Central Queensland cattle property Yatton is back on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.