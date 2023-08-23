Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers reach 352c/$1266 at Roma store sale

August 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers top at 352c at Roma
Weaner steers top at 352c at Roma

A total of 6156 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.