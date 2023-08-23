Weaner steers top at 352c at Roma

A total of 6156 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 352c/kg and averaged 298c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 352c and averaged 304c, steers 280-330kg reached 338c and averaged 302c, and steers 330-400kg reached 336c and averaged 300c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 332c and averaged 285c.
RT and DM Purtell, Daymar, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 352c, reaching $1266 to average $755.
CP and SA Webster, Somerset, Wandoan, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 338c, reaching $1077 to average $1034.
SC and TC Bond, Borromoore, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 336c, reaching $1196 to average $960. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 246c, reaching $706 to average $579.
DW and JL Sullivan, Studley, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 332c, reaching $1197 to average $1129. The Angus cross heifers sold to 253c, reaching $1434 to average $1434.
Yambutta Past Co, Boolara, Meandarra, sold Simmental cross steers to 330c, reaching $1526 to average $1045.
HP Grazing ATF Hurford Trust, Belgaum, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 328c, reaching $791 to average $616.
GS and CJ White, Marionvale, Surat, sold Droughtmaster steers to 320c, reaching $1465 to average $1329.
Bangor Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Bangor, Mungallala, sold Brangus steers to 320c, reaching $1099 to average $888.
GT and LJ Proud, The Lamen, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 316c, reaching $772 to average $772. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 202c, reaching $431 to average $431.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charbray steers to 310c, reaching $765 to average $738.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 200c and averaged 165c, heifers 200-280kg topped at 252c and averaged 205c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 300c, averaging 234c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 274c, averaging 231c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 280c, averaging 255c.
TJ and JA Sorensen, Beaumont, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 300c, reaching $975 to average $924.
Tarrina Trust, Tambo, sold Charolais cross heifers to 270c, reaching $1101 to average $934.
Lionel Robert Bruce Briscoe, Kilmarnock, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 270c reaching $1074 to average $974.
WA and KR Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Brahman cross heifers to 268c, reaching $1214 to average $1087.
Turnbull Bros Trading sold Angus cross heifers to 262c, reaching $1249 to average $1127.
FL and MR Miller, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 256c, reaching $909 to average $660.
JR and VM Brawne, Yerura, Meandarra, sold Angus heifers to 252c, reaching $786 to average $701.
BD and LT Leahy, Woodlands, Jackson, sold Hereford cross heifers to 232c, reaching $707 to average $694.
Hanson Past Co, Coorumbene, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 220c, reaching $544 to average $506.
Cows 330-400kg reached 220c and averaged 128c, cows 400-500kg topped at 216c, averaging 170c, cows 500-600kg topped at 218c, averaging 205c, and cows over 600kg topped at 221c, averaging 212c.
S and R White Family Trust, Mt Saltbush, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 218c, reaching $1287 to average $1201.
Frederick James Ahern, Murweh Stn, Charleville, sold Brahman cross cows to 215c, reaching $1433 to average $1229.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.