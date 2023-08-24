Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Barcoo Shire Council unable to use stockpiled gravel until Indigenous agreement reached

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many Queensland local government gravel pits are closed down while they work through native title issues.
Many Queensland local government gravel pits are closed down while they work through native title issues.

Air services to and from Windorah may have to shut down unless an agreement can be reached that will allow the Barcoo Shire Council to access gravel it has stockpiled for work to upgrade the town airstrip's runway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.