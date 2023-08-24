Air services to and from Windorah may have to shut down unless an agreement can be reached that will allow the Barcoo Shire Council to access gravel it has stockpiled for work to upgrade the town airstrip's runway.
The council was the first in the state to receive notice that its sales permits were expiring, last October, and that it would have to renegotiate native title agreements to proceed.
Local governments around the state have been shocked to receive advice from the Department of Agriculture that permits for gravel pits won't be renewed until consent is issued or renewed by a Registered Native Title Body Corporation, and have predicted cost blowouts, unfinished flood damage projects and workforce stand-downs as a result.
Barcoo Shire mayor Sally O'Neil said they had brokered interim agreements with Mithaka elders for 40 pits, thanks to ongoing good relations over many years, but another 40 were on land that there was no native title claim over.
This meant that a stockpile of gravel pushed up last year for a runway upgrade, funded by federal, state and council money, due to run out later this year, was not able to be used.
"We had done a lot of rearranging with the RFDS and Rex Airlines to pull the job together," Cr O'Neil said.
"The runway is at a point it will probably be shut down if it's not fixed. There is rutting so it's getting unsafe.
"We can cart gravel from elsewhere but it will cost a lot more money, that we don't have."
Cr O'Neil said they had since met with Department of Resources director-general Warwick Agnew, who advised that in the legislation there was a means for stockpiled gravel to be considered, if 28 days notice was given to a representative Aboriginal group.
She said that had been done on Tuesday, and the council had asked to be at the table to explain its situation.
The group has 28 days to respond. The airstrip refurbishment work is due to start on October 11.
Cr O'Neil said Department of Agriculture representatives had told her they'd recommended that the Barcoo Shire be allowed to access the stockpiled material.
"I'm hopeful this will be resolved soon," she said.
"I'm relying on people having common sense, as the ground is already disturbed.
"The thing is, we've had to push for solutions. We could have been told about these things when we first identified the issue."
