A new format seasonal bushfire outlook has confirmed that Queensland is looking at locally intense bushfires that may be destructive across parts of the state, as vegetation becomes flammable during the spring months.
Inland parts of the Capricornia, Wide Bay-Burnett and south east coastal forecast areas, plus widespread parts of the Southern Downs and Granite Belt are the areas most at risk, thanks to reduced seasonal rainfall, low root zone soil moisture levels and elevated evaporation rates in those areas.
The outlook has been released by the Australasian Fire Authorities Council, which is the national council for fire and emergency services.
AFAC CEO Rob Webb said Australia's climate influences had shifted significantly since last spring.
"Following above average rainfall experienced during consecutive La Nina years, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a switch to higher chances of above average temperatures and below average rainfall for almost the entire country," he said.
Mr Webb said the seasonal bushfire outlook served as a strong reminder to communities and businesses across the country to prepare now.
"Fire is a regular part of the Australian landscape in spring," he said. "Wherever you live, work or travel, now is the time to plan and prepare. Understand your risk, know where you will get your information, and talk to your family about what you will do."
Mr Webb said the potential for fire varied greatly between bordering states and territories. Each area's assessment takes into account different land use types and vegetation types.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
