Camels were originally introduced to Meagan and Andrew Lawrie's beef property, Moora Plains, Gogango, to control regrowth.
But, the dromedaries are now helping improve the diversity of their cattle's gut health, as well as keeping the weaners calm and protected.
Andrew Lawrie said 12 camels were brought in initially to see how they would go controlling brigalow and black wattle regrowth.
"We did have some success with that, but then they were eating absolutely everything else before they would get into the regrowth so I could tell it wasn't going to be all that successful," he said.
"Through that period though, we noticed that young weaner cattle were naturally attracted to them.
"Obviously, they'd never seen anything like them before and would walk straight to them and walk through their legs."
Mr Lawrie said the camels seemed to have a calming effect on the young cattle and a guardian effect.
He said he was not sure if it was the camels' presence or their smell, but it was an added benefit.
At one stage, camel numbers at Moora Plains had shot up to 46, but after selling off 40, the Lawries now only have two bulls and four cows.
Mr Lawrie said the camels were now drafted separately working different sides of the property, but still moving with the main mob.
"We've got some trade cows and calves at the moment, so we put all the cow camels in with them just for that bit of presence and predator control," he said.
Mr Lawrie said another benefit of having camels with the herd was that the cows seemed to browse abetter through the added rumen diversity transferred from the camels in their drinking water.
He explained that camels have a more diverse rumen or biota which was then transferred to the cattle.
"So the cattle will eat the leaves of the trees more than they would possibly if we didn't have the camels," he said.
"I'd say that because they (the cattle) can eat a more diverse diet, they are healthier."
Mr Lawrie said he had been told this could happen if camels were introduced, but the added benefits and the camels' nature had been a real surprise.
He said he just liked having the camels around now, regardless of the benefits, as "they're just a lot softer than they look".
"Once we saw that they weren't going to do the job that we originally bought them for, we were scratching our heads as to what to do with them...but they're nice animals to have around," he said.
As to whether he would recommend camels to other cattle producers, Mr Lawrie reckons you really need to like camels before thinking about getting them which why they were possibly not for everyone.
"I think that any camels will work down to a point, but you can't force them to do anything, they're just too big, you can shoulder a beast, but you can't shoulder a camel," he said.
Mr Lawrie said that while his wife Meagan was in to naming the camels, he tried not to get too emotionally attached.
As to their future, Mr Lawrie is thinking about joining the cows again, but with a fresh bull to get some new blood into the small camel herd.
He said using the camel milk was doable, but only if time was put in to training and handling them which they had not done.
"We can't get close enough to pat them or anything - they're just not that quiet"
Information on Summerland Camels website, says that one of the unique characteristics of camels is the biodiversity in their gut biome. (Biome or microbiome which refers to the trillions of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms that live in the gut and on the skin and are essential for life and health for us all.)
Summerland Camels suggests this gut biodiversity can benefit other livestock.
"In the case of cattle, while drinking from the same water trough, they pick up the gut biome from the camel which allows them to better digest lignified (dried and dead looking) grass that can then help them maintain a good weight in times of drought."
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
