Man critical after truck and ute collision

A man has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a truck and ute collided near Nangwee this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Toowoomba Cecil Plains Road just after 1pm to reports of a two vehicle crash.
A man in his 60s had to be freed from the ute and was flown in a critical condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital with significant facial, chest, pelvic and arm injuries.
The truck ignited following the crash but the driver in his 50s was uninjured.
The Forensic Crash Unit remains on the scene.
Drivers are urged to take caution.
