Man critical after truck and ute collision

Toowoomba Cecil Plains Road traffic impacted after crash

Updated August 22 2023 - 4:54pm, first published 4:45pm
A man has been flown to hospital in a critical condition after a truck and ute collided near Nangwee this afternoon.

