It appears more students are looking at a career in agriculture, particularly jobs which are focused using of technology.
But, according to a lecturer in agriculture, there is still a knowledge gap among high school students about the range, scope and location of jobs in the rural sector today.
Following a recent Open Day at Central Queensland University, Institute for Future Farming Systems agriculture lecturer Dr Jaime Manning said she was surprised at how many students asked specific questions about agriculture this year.
"Normally, we get more generic questions of what does agriculture actually mean or what could a job be, but the students I spoke to had a lot clearer pathway and were asking very specific questions," she said.
"They really wanted to study agriculture. They were interested in livestock production and that was the avenue they wanted to go in and I guess they were a lot clearer about what direction they wanted to go in at the start of their career pathway.
"They had a lot more clarity than I did when I went to an Open Day back in high school."
Dr Manning said technology had always been a good selling point when having a conversation with high school students about careers in agriculture.
"We definitely still have a big perception issue around what jobs in ag look like and some of the research that we've done where we've asked students (about this), they still think a job in ag means that you have to become a farmer," she said.
"So we still have a lot of work to make sure that students realise that there are a variety of other skills sets that we need in agriculture.
"We need people who are a bit more artistic who can go into those marketing type roles.
"But I guess for us (working in agriculture), we're still trying to use technology as a way to engage with students giving them something interactive and tactile to work with and then starting that conversation around different jobs that they may not have heard of before."
Dr Manning said discussion involving the use of drones was always popular with students when talking about careers in agriculture.
"Every time we go to schools, students love drones and there's lots of good examples of how we're using drones (on farm) whether it's to muster cattle or bring them into the yards, or use them to spray different weeds," she said.
"Drones for them are a nice example as a lot of schools have drones... so for them to use them in a practical setting and say 'here's the relevance of how we could use this at a bigger commercial level' that is always a nice engaging one."
Dr Manning said her research expertise was around livestock tracking technology so she would relate to students how the same tech that people wear on their wrist, the fitbit, can be used to monitor an animal's location and activity in a paddock.
She said she also explains how those same types of technology can be used on farm for the detection of predation of sheep in western Queensland or to look at lambing or calving to make welfare and management decisions or develop early intervention strategies.
Dr Manning said the interest in agriculture had been changing over the past couple of years around what students perceived a career in the sector would be.
"It's an ongoing issue that we face as a sector of what people think agriculture careers to be and there's a lot of misconceptions out there that to work in ag you have to be based in a regional community which is the case for 50 per cent of jobs, but there's equally just as many in the city," she said.
"And the same about the type of jobs and the skills that you need - I think we're starting to see a bit of change in terms of that, where students are starting to see there's a variety of different prospects for them in agriculture and a variety of different strengths and skill sets that we need from students and our future workforce."
Dr Manning said from a skills perspective, there were a lot more jobs in agriculture today which were the non traditional jobs.
"Yes, we still need farmers, they play a really important place in our supply chain, but for a skills perspective role from our students, what we need for them to have is a lot more critical thinking skills and digital skills so the ability to solve problems in a unique way," she said.
"As we go through workforce challenges and as we think about how we are going to produce enough food to feed the world, we will need a lot of different approaches.
"Technology plays a really big part in solving some of those challenges, but if we're going to implement technology or use this as a way to address some of these issues, we really do need students who have the skills for data handling."
Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years mostly throughout Queensland including Townsville, Longreach, Emerald, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Brisbane. Working for the North Queensland Register, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
