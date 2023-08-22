More feeder cattle offered at Moreton

Charolais cross backgrounder steers from Teralett Pty Ltd sold to 279.2c to realise $853/hd. J and P O'Shea sold Charolais cross feeder steers for a result of 319.2c or $1386/hd. They also sold 0/2 tooth Charolais pasture heifers for 293.2c with an outcome of $1689.