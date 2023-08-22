More feeder cattle offered at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 602 head at Moreton on Tuesday.
A larger yarding came to hand this week with feeder cattle being offered in greater numbers.
Similar numbers of export cattle were penned and there were more lightweight weaners on offer.
Demand for quality finished cattle was firm on last week with plainer cattle again reflecting the continuing dry season and struggling to maintain current rates.
Export and feeder cattle sold to competitive panels of buyers at firm rates.
Show potential Limo steers from J Doonan resulted in 365c/kg with a return of $949/hd. P and J Simpson sold Angus weaner steers for 280c to return $855/hd. They also sold Angus weaner heifers for 253.2c with a result of $860/hd.
Charolais cross backgrounder steers from Teralett Pty Ltd sold to 279.2c to realise $853/hd. J and P O'Shea sold Charolais cross feeder steers for a result of 319.2c or $1386/hd. They also sold 0/2 tooth Charolais pasture heifers for 293.2c with an outcome of $1689.
Early Storms sold Brangus pasture ox at 271.2c to realise $1789/hd. Droughtmaster yearling bulls from P and L Laycock returned 260.2c to come back at $1748/hd.
Limo cross feeder heifers from Moutaindale resulted in 251.2c for an end price of $904/hd. Brahman medium cows from P Buntine sold for 208.2c with a return of $954/hd.
Friesian dairy cows from P and M Scheu sold at 175.2c or $1114/hd. C,P,D and F Maden sold Brangus heavy cows for 223.2c with an end result of $1283/hd. Red Angus bulls from N Sippel resulted in 250.2c with a return of $2552/hd.
