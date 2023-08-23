Inter-school Merino wether competitions have been held in South Australia for more than a decade, with New South Wales and Western Australia also jumping on the bandwagon in that time, but this year Queensland also joined the fun, with their competition culminating in a presentation at the Ekka last week.
Five schools took part in the inaugural challenge: Mitchell State School, Dalby State High School, Oakey State High School, Calvary Christian College, and Scots PGC.
The competition, which was facilitated by DAF and run with the help of AWI, involved several Merino wethers being billeted out to all participating schools, who would then grow them out, providing industry, welfare, and nutritional lessons for students, before the sheep were brought to the Ekka to be judged on a number of categories.
RNA Councillor and Morven wool grower Will Roberts said it was an opportunity for Queensland students to learn more about the sheep and wool industry, and that both DAF and the AWI had been great at promoting the competition within schools.
"The competition has been running for quite a number of years but just lacked the opportunity to gain traction in Queensland," he said.
"Most of the schools involved already had British type sheep, so it's been a slow process trying to get Merinos into those schools.
"We just wanted it to be as simple as possible this year and then we can try to build on it to see what kind of information they might require."
In a breakdown of results:
Heaviest fleece: Oakey SHS and Dalby SHS (tie)
Most valuable: Oakey SHS
Heaviest pen of sheep: Dalby SHS
Heaviest dressed weight: Dalby SHS
Best presented team: Oakey SHS
Grand champion school: Oakey SHS. Reserve: Dalby SHS
Head of agriculture at Logan based school Cakvary Christian College, Lisa Bullas, said the school wether challenge had been a great addition to the school's rapidly growing agriculture program, where they run Suffolk sheep on seven-and-a-half acres.
"We loved it," she said.
"Merinos are what built Australia, so to have them has been so great.
"We're very keen to do it again."
Integrating the competition into their agriculture subject, the year ten students also did a project to measure wool growth and Ms Bullas said the kids were "astounded" with the results.
Ms Bullas said that said that the agriculture program was building momentum at Calvary and was now a more popular subject than biology.
It was an exciting week for eight student from Mitchell State School, whose ag team had their debut outing at the Royal Queensland Show this year.
Head of agriculture Jeremy Heslop said the school wether competition had provided the opportunity for their team to make the trip to Brisbane, which had been one on the bucket list for the western Queensland school.
"We've only really had an ag program for four years now at Mitchell and it's been something that we've been striving towards, to start getting the kids to shows and getting them enthused in that side of things," he said.
"It's been a good experience for the kids to be involved in, learning about the wool industry, and then to see what we want to do with our ag program in the future."
For the past four years the Mitchell ag students have also been involved in breeding a herd of Speckle Park cattle, using genetics from the well-known Wattle Grove stud.
"It's pretty exciting, we've got some good progeny coming through at the moment," Mr Heslop said.
"Watch this space for a few years and we'll see if we can go to a few shows with our line of Speckle Park cattle."
With an aim of retaining kids in the bush, Mr Heslop said every student from grade five to ten participated in agriculture as a subject, something which the school valued being from such a diverse agricultural district.
"We try to give our kids the best opportunity," he said.
'We lose a lot of our kids to boarding school, from year six onwards, so we really want to retain as many kids as we can in Mitchell.
"For those kids that do finish with us in year ten and want to go straight out into the workforce, we're equipping them with skills that they can go work safely on a farm, or they've got those prerequisite skills to be employable.
"I'd have to say that they all love it, with the hands on learning and a lot to do in the ag tech space as well."
