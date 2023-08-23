Queensland Country Life
School wether competition the first to be held in Queensland

By Clare Adcock
August 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Mitchell State School were one of the five schools who participated in the Merino wether competition, also attending their first Ekka. Picture: Clare Adcock
Inter-school Merino wether competitions have been held in South Australia for more than a decade, with New South Wales and Western Australia also jumping on the bandwagon in that time, but this year Queensland also joined the fun, with their competition culminating in a presentation at the Ekka last week.

Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Livestock Editor - Queensland Country Life

